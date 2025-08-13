Ask the Builder: AI, building, home improvement and you

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

What do you know about artificial intelligence?

Have you tested it? Do you think it will be your friend or foe when it comes to building your next new home, or when you tackle a project at your existing home?

I’ve immersed myself in AI, and am here to tell you that your head should be on a swivel.

I don’t have enough space in this column to share all I want you to know about AI and home improvement. I will probably do a series of future articles diving more deeply into how it can both help and hurt you.

Days ago, I was continuing my research on AI. I came across a document that listed the jobs AI was about to replace. The document also had a list of jobs that are immune to AI. It was a sobering moment.

Writers and authors like me are among the top professions at risk. Technical writers and editors are also going to be devoured by AI. The jobs that are safe from AI attack are the trades. Plumbers, carpenters, painters, electricians, HVAC techs, among others, will always have work. Share this tip with your children and grandchildren.

I’ve been mentoring a young plumber in Oklahoma for the past year. He’s been investing in his future by scheduling consultation calls with me. Just yesterday, I coached him on how to start up his own business. I shared what plumbing jobs I’d never do, leaving those high-risk, physically demanding jobs to my competitors.

I can assure you this young man is going to be one of the best plumbers, no matter where he ends up living and working. The good news is that there are young people entering the trades who have great attitudes, ethics, and desire to succeed. The issue is we need more of them. It may not be too late for you to switch careers if you feel AI is going to replace you.

AI is going to crush all of the weak home improvement websites you might rely on. The data centers that fuel AI have already gobbled up all of the content on just about every website visible on the internet. AI generates answers to your questions based on this pirated content. Authors like me are reconsidering whether to post new information on our websites, as AI will steal it. This content vacuum is destined to harm you. Why should authors and writers like me be expected to work for free?

What happens as we march down the AI timeline? What does the future hold when AI uses stale or bogus information to generate an answer? You, the trusting consumer, risk getting a pile of refuse with maybe some whipped cream on top.

Allow me to show you how AI can help you save hours of time. Let’s assume you have a problem at your home. You go to the Perplexity large language model (LLM) AI engine and type in something like: “My house has a basement water leak. What are the primary sources of the water, and what are the best ways to stop the water from entering my basement?”

In the past, you might have spent hours on Google, clicking blue links, hunting for the answer to a dilemma like this. Each click opens a new tab in your browser. Soon, you have 10 or 20 tabs open, and your head is exploding with all sorts of information. At this point, you may have invested an hour or two.

Go ahead, type my sample question above into Perplexity. Within 10 seconds, you’ll have a mind-blowing experience. Several pages of content from my website, AsktheBuilder.com, were used to produce the answer you’ll see.

You can have AI write the specifications for any job around your home. You can use these to hire contractors. This way, each bidding contractor is producing estimates based on the exact same scope of work.

How will you know if the specifications are correct? You may need to hire a professional like me for just 15 minutes to review them. Only a fool would assume the AI LLMs produce the exact specs you need for your particular situation.

You may not feel it, but you’re living in a time in history that is as significant as the 1100s, 1455, 1492, 1776 or 1859. Without a doubt, 2025 will stake its claim in history to this prestigious list of watershed years. (What big thing happened during all those years listed above? Go to Perplexity or ChatGPT and discover for yourself.)

You can rest assured I’ll be sharing more insight about the benefits and dangers of AI when it comes to solving problems at your own home, condo or apartment. If you need help from a human, don’t hesitate to arrange a phone call from me to ensure AI doesn’t give you bad advice.

