Attempted DUI stop ends in crash Wednesday morning

An adult fleeing law enforcement crashed into a Washington State Patrol car Wednesday, troopers said.

At 10:11 a.m., Trooper Tyler Roy initially suspected the driver, who was headed westbound on Interstate 90 near Argonne Road, of being under the influence, WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said. Roy recorded a speed of 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

During an attempt to pull the car over, the driver allegedly tried to escape, crashing into Roy’s vehicle and thwarting his efforts. That allowed Roy and other officials to arrest the suspect, whose blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.24 – three times the legal limit.

No injuries were reported, Riddell said. The suspect faces a DUI charge.

Traffic slowed as a result of the incident.