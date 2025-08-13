Idaho doctors hope to ‘spread the news’ about these dementia risks

By Alex Music Idaho Statesman

Doctors say they’re beginning to understand that dementia can be prevented, slowed or even reversed by addressing underlying risk factors– and Idaho experts are pushing to spread the word.

Dementia experts at the University of Idaho, Saint Alphonsus health system and a North Idaho hospital are working together to educate the public on treatable risk factors for the condition, and offer families and individuals struggling with cognitive decline more community resources.

Thomas Farrer, assistant professor at the U of I and a clinical neuropsychologist, coauthored a book, set to publish in September, to educate health care professionals about risk factors of cognitive decline. He told the Idaho Statesman that treatable dementia risk factors span from many types of mental and physical health conditions, from chronic anxiety to infectious diseases like herpes. There are “all kinds” of treatable conditions – and by addressing them, health professionals can also help prevent dementia, he said.

“Those are the things that kind of keep me up at night,” Farrer told the Statesman. “I want to spread the news about that to as many people as possible.”

Farrer, who is also the associate program director at the U of I School of Health and Medical Professions, said he hopes his upcoming book will help educate health care professionals who treat patients over the age of 65 – whether that’s doctors, dentists or physical therapists – about how they can prevent and treat cognitive decline in their work. Farrer’s research explored how long term inflammation in the bodyalso impacts the brain over time.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to communicate to them that there’s additional things that should always be screened for for older adults to lower their risks of dementia,” Farrer told the Statesman. “It’s an ongoing effort.”

Once a month, Farrer and other Idaho health leaders convene to discuss ways to spread the word about prevention and improving dementia care in the state, said Dr. Kara Kuntz, medical director at the Saint Alphonsus Memory Center. Kuntz helps host a free monthly informational workshop in Boise that educates the public about treatable dementia risk factors.

Healthy Options for Prevention Excellence, or HOPE, introduces a new topic each month, Kuntz told the Statesman. Previous topics included stroke prevention and diet and exercise. The meeting happens virtually on the first Tuesday of every month, and Kuntz is slated to present at the September session.

“(There’s) this cascading issue that’s occurring with these comorbidities,” Kuntz said. “It’s important that we’re aware of these risk factors and how they contribute towards each other, and are trying to address things at the earliest stage.”

Kootenai Health geriatrician Dr. Susan Melchiore has big visions for dementia care in Idaho. She told the Statesman that she is working with the organization Dementia Friendly America to make the Coeur d’Alene-Post Falls community the first official “dementia-friendly” community in the state. To be considered “dementia friendly,” a community must demonstrate that it’s making strides to better serve people living with dementia and their care partners, according to the organization.

Melchiore hopes Coeur d’Alene can set an example for the state as a community that is “safe and respectful” of individuals experiencing cognitive decline. She added that, more than anything, that starts with education.

“It’s really getting the word out and education about dementia, both prevention as well as how to live with memory loss,” Melchiore said. “It isn’t a short cul-de-sac. This is a long journey.”