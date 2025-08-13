Lapwai murder trial moves to federal court

By Dean Ferguson Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A Lapwai man accused of murdering his neighbor will be tried in federal court.

Victor J. Gray, 53, of Lapwai, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime in Idaho’s U.S. District Court. The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine and the firearm enhancement could add 10 years to the sentence.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office dropped murder charges against Gray in July.

Gray is accused of killing Melvin P. WIlliamson Jr., who was a Nez Perce tribal member, on May 20 after the two men fought on Gray’s property. At one point, Williamson allegedly struck Gray’s significant other in the head with a shovel. Witnesses told investigators Gray shot Williamson after the fight stopped and Williamson was leaving Gray’s property, according to court documents.

Gray’s attorney, Greg Rauch, of Magyar, Rauch & Thie, PLLC, in Moscow, said Gray’s actions were justified.

“We think and believe that in Idaho he has every right to protect his home and family,” Rauch said, noting that Gray’s significant other was “bludgeoned with a shovel and knocked unconscious.”