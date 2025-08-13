Mariners’ 8-game winning streak snapped after Orioles win on walkoff

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

BALTIMORE – Put enough stress on your pitchers to be perfect and eventually something is going to break.

The Mariners got away with it on Tuesday night. They didn’t on Wednesday.

The M’s eight-game winning streak was snapped in a 4-3 loss to the Orioles before 17,290 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards on a night when thunderstorms blew through the area and led to a one-hour, 40-minute delay before the first pitch.

After doing nearly nothing offensively for the first eight innings, the Mariners rallied with two runs in the top of the ninth to pull even at 3-3. But Matt Brash gave up a two-out single to Dylan Carlson, and Jackson Holliday dropped a double into the right-field corner to score Carlson with the winning run.

Brash put his hands on his head as he saw the liner find grass, and the Orioles had a moment to celebrate Holliday’s first career walkoff during what’s been a mostly downtrodden season for the ballclub.

A day after pulling into a tie with Houston atop the AL West, the M’s dropped one game back after the Astros knocked off Boston at home. The Mariners also missed a chance at their longest win streak since winning 14 straight during the 2022 season.

In the opener on Tuesday, George Kirby and a trio of relievers were able to work their way through a 1-0 Mariners victory, and they tried to run out an almost identical script barely 24 hours later.

The sequel didn’t go as well despite one of the better pitching performances of the season from Logan Gilbert.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the seventh inning. Gilbert was mostly cruising and worked his way through the toughest bats in Baltimore’s order in the sixth.

In the span of four batters, Gilbert was out of the game.

It started when Ryan Mountcastle hit the first pitch of the seventh inning off the top of the wall in right-center field for a solo home run. Gilbert left a fastball over the heart of the plate and Mountcastle’s drive was in a place where Julio Rodríguez couldn’t run it down in time to make a play.

Gilbert struck out Ryan Noda, but when Coby Mayo singled, manager Dan Wilson decided Gilbert’s night was over at just 79 pitches.

Gabe Speier entered for his 55th appearance of the season but also found trouble. Pinch-hitter Jeremiah Jackson hit a 327-foot fly ball that had enough distance to ricochet off the tall wall in right field. Dylan Moore found himself too close to the wall and the ball bounced away, allowing Mayo to be waved home. Mayo scored and Jackson was directed to score when Josh Naylor’s relay throw one-hopped past Cal Raleigh and went out of play.

The M’s 1-0 lead was quickly a 3-1 deficit.

Gilbert pitched into the seventh for only the fourth time in his 17 starts. He allowed only four hits, struck out six and was charged with two runs.

It didn’t help that for the second straight night, the Mariners’ offense was mostly absent and was left almost entirely to Naylor to bring anybody home. Rodríguez led off the seventh inning with a triple off the wall in center field and scored when Naylor laced a one-hopper past Holliday with the Orioles playing the infield in.

In the ninth, Rodriguez led off with a single off Yennier Cano, then Eugenio Suarez walked on a 3-2 pitch. The duo pulled off a double steal with Naylor at the plate, and Rodriguez scored on Naylor’s ground out to pull within 3-2.

Naylor now has 10 RBI in 17 games since being acquired by the M’s.

Lefty Keegan Akin was called upon to face Dominic Canzone after he was announced as the pinch-hitter for Mitch Garver. Canzone immediately got the job done with a fly ball to center field on the first pitch, deep enough to score Suarez with the tying run.

Most of the M’s struggles at the plate came against Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers, who showed his 1.44 ERA this season is not a mirage. Rogers pitched seven complete innings, struck out six and allowed only four hits. Over his last seven starts, Rogers has allowed six earned runs in 47 1/3 innings.