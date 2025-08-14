10 under $10 for the weekend of Aug. 15-17

1 Garland Pride – A pride celebration in Spokane’s Garland District featuring a vendor fair, drag shows, live music, food and more. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Garland District. Admission: Free.

2 Wallace Huckleberry Festival – The 40th annual Wallace Huckleberry Festival features a 5K race, a pancake breakfast, food and craft vendors, live music and much more. 5-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Historic Wallace, Interstate 90, Exit 61. Admission: Free.

3 “Eddington” – In May 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico. Rated R. 2 hours, 28 minutes. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $8

4 Unity in the Community – The region’s largest multi-cultural event featuring a cultural village, traditional food, a career/education fair, entertainment and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

5 Fourth Annual LocalMotion Car Show – A car show featuring categories such as rat rod, lowrider, under construction, import and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson, 19011 E. Cataldo Ave. Spokane Valley. Admission: Free (as a spectator).

6 National Lentil Festival – A festival celebrating Pullman lentils with cooking demos, samples and kids activities. 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Reaney Park, 690 NE Reaney Way, Pullman. Admission: Free.

7 Shakespeare in the Parks: ‘Henry V’ – This play tells the story of King Henry V of England, focusing on events immediately before and after the Battle of Agincourt during the Hundred Years’ War. 5 p.m. Sunday. Lakeview Park, 901 Ontario St., Sandpoint. Admission: Free.

8 Kootenai County Farmers Markets — Local produce, live music and artisanal crafts. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Highway 95 and Prairie Avenue, Hayden. Admission: Free.

9 Fun in the Sun at Audubon Park – Craft and vendor fair, food booths and trucks and kid activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Audubon Park, 3405 N. Milton St. Admission: Free

10 Art Fest – Local artists exhibiting and selling their work, featuring paintings, sculptures, photography and jewelry. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception 5:30-7 p.m. Friday. The Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. Williams St., Post Falls. Admission: Free.