Former EWU basketball coach awarded $1.5M settlement following unlawful termination claim

Washington State agreed to pay a former Eastern Washington University basketball head coach $1.5 million to settle allegations of discrimination and unlawful termination.

The university fired longtime women’s basketball coach Wendy Schuller in 2021. Schuller alleged in a 45-page complaint that her dismissal was the result of age and gender discrimination by previous Athletic Director Lynn Hickey, along with retaliation for attempting to report domestic violence allegations against multiple male football players. Schuller filed a lawsuit against Hickey and EWU in 2023.

“I spoke up to protect young women on the campus at Eastern,” Schuller said. “I really took a lot of personal responsibility there, and that was really important to me. And I was punished for it.”

Schuller was the head coach for the women’s basketball team for 20 years at the time of her firing. She became the all-time winningest coach in the history of EWU women’s basketball during this time, and the fourth-winningest in the Big Sky Conference. Her lawsuit was settled Aug. 6 for $1.5 million of the $5 million she initially sought.

“What we learned since (Schuller’s termination) was just how deep and pervasive the abusive and hostile work environment was during her employment with this athletic department,” said Schuller’s lawyer with Dunn and Black, Alexandria Drake.

The lawsuit states that women’s athletics teams were not provided equal access to equipment and space, leading to multiple injuries during practices. It says that Hickey was aware of the health and safety issues and told staff they would need to fundraise for better facilities themselves. Meanwhile, Hickey actively fundraised with the school’s football team for a new field.

The lawsuit alleged that other athletics staff reported similar concerns about Hickey, including retaliation against staff who advocated for equal treatment of male and female athletes and “treated some of the older female coaches on staff in a condescending and hostile manner.”

Hickey also, alleged in the lawsuit, said that Eastern’s female athletes complain too much and described them as “weak” and “whiners.”

Beginning at Eastern in 2018, Hickey retired in Feb. 2023 after 50 years in the coaching and sports administration field. She is a member of the Texas A&M Hall of Fame for her time as women’s basketball coach. Hickey declined to comment on the settlement, saying that she didn’t realize that one had been reached.

Spokesman for EWU Linn Parish wrote in an email statement that though “Eastern Washington University maintains that it acted appropriately at all times,” it has agreed to the settlement out of a “desire to focus on our mission and the continued success of our student-athletes, while allowing all parties to move forward without further legal proceedings.”

After being fired, Schuller said she has been unable to get back into coaching basketball, partially – in her view – because of the way she was dismissed. Despite having applied to a number of coaching positions over the past few years, she currently sells real estate.

“Part of what I loved as a basketball coach was just working with people, and this is something where I have had the opportunity to get to know people and help them achieve their goals in their life,” she said. “It’s rewarding in its own way, not on the personal level quite as coaching was, but I’ve found ways to personalize it.”

Schuller said that she hopes others will take inspiration from her case, and that “women need to be treated well and not treated like I saw some of them being treated on our campus.”

“It’s been a long, hard four years just going through this and so, honestly, I’m happy that it’s done and it’s over,” Schuller said. “I lost a career that I devoted my entire life to, and I’m working hard to move forward, but I also want to encourage others not to face the same injustice as I did.”

Drake said there has never been a more vital time in history for people to speak up when they are treated unfairly and the settlement indicates that “the state is not willing to tolerate this kind of discrimination and retaliation against women.”

“It’s my hope that this … resolution has spurred the university to, if nothing else, to take a very hard internal look at their processes and the environment that is being fostered,” Drake said, “and ensure that when women – and any employee, really – speak up like Wendy Schuller did, that they are heard and not retaliated against for trying to advocate for themselves and others.”