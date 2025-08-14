HHS revives child vaccine safety panel sought by anti-vaccine activists

By Rachel Roubein and Lena H. Sun washington post

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday it is reviving a long-defunct task force aimed at improving the safety of childhood vaccines, fulfilling a demand of anti-vaccine activists.

The resurrection of the panel appears to be the first concrete step to achieve HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s longtime goal of upending the current childhood immunization schedule, which recommends which shots children receive and when.

The task force will make recommendations focused on developing and refining childhood vaccines that result in “fewer and less serious adverse reactions,” improving the reporting of adverse reactions and supporting research on vaccine safety, according to HHS. The first report will be sent to Congress within two years.

“By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families,” Jay Bhattacharya, the head of the National Institutes of Health who will lead the task force, said in a statement. “NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise.”

Congress in 1986 mandated the creation of the task force as part of legislation to address childhood vaccine safety. The Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines was disbanded in 1998 and released a report that year recommending an expansion of research on vaccine safety and surveillance of injuries.

Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group founded by Kennedy, funded a lawsuit filed against Kennedy in May, seeking to compel him to reconvene the task force and submit reports to Congress every two years.

Walter Orenstein, a former member of the task force, said reviving the panel isn’t necessarily harmful and improvements can still be made to the country’s “really good vaccine safety monitoring system.”

But the revamped task force could be a problem if HHS “constitutes it with people who are extremely biased, who don’t have accepted scientific credentials, who have conflicts of interest,” said Orenstein, who led the U.S. immunization program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1988 to 2004.

Senior leaders from federal health agencies, including the NIH, CDC and Food and Drug Administration, will serve on the task force, according to HHS.

Kennedy in June ousted all members of a federal committee of independent vaccine advisers and replaced them with his own appointees, most of whom have criticized coronavirus vaccine policies. Weeks later, that committee announced plans to review the cumulative health effects of the entire childhood vaccination schedule.

The schedule includes more than a dozen routine immunizations, many required by states to attend public school, including measles, mumps and rubella, polio and pertussis.

Studies have found the cumulative effects of the childhood immunization schedule to be safe. Vaccines undergo rigorous safety testing before they are licensed by the FDA and are continuously monitored for safety once they are in use.

While Kennedy said he supports the childhood immunization schedule during his Senate confirmation hearings, he has previously blasted the schedule as “overburdened” with too many shots and threatening to shorten lives and cause chronic disease.

The May lawsuit aiming to re-establish the task force made similar claims that the schedule included too many vaccines and that the increase in vaccine dosage correlates with the rise of autism. Overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrates no link between immunization and autism.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), a physician who chairs the Senate’s health committee, publicly grappled with whether to support Kennedy’s nomination. He ultimately voted in favor of Kennedy after securing commitments that the then-nominee would protect federal vaccine oversight. That included a pledge that whoever chairs the health committee would get to choose a representative on any board or commission formed to review vaccine safety.