Hoax tour featuring Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Dylan dupes fans on Facebook

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Aging rock n’ roll fans excited to learn on Facebook that Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Jon Bon Jovi were teaming up for a “One Last Ride Tour” also learned a valuable lesson about trusting social media.

AI-generated posts advertising that 2026 event also said Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa would be a part of that fabricated final hurrah.

The tour was billed as “A Soul-Stirring Historic Revival Illuminating the Immortal Legacy of American Rock and the Hearts That Changed the World,” but offered no information about ticket sales. It was viewed by thousands of fans.

Media pages maintained by people working with Springsteen, Dylan and Bon Jovi make no mention of any such tour. Representatives for the artists mentioned hadn’t returned a request for comment by noon Thursday.

Still, some social media users took the bait.

“Hmm….sounds to me like tour titled ‘One Last Payday,’” one cynic posted.

Others hoped the tour would make its way to their towns.

Springsteen, 75, wrapped his Land of Hope and Dreams tour in Italy on July 3 with Scialfa and the E Street Band. Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Days tour heads to Maine on Sept. 5 and is expected to wind down in Ireland on Nov. 25. Bon Jovi had vocal surgery in 2022 and has announced no upcoming events.

Numerous “One Last Ride” tours have been promoted on Facebook using AI generated images. They include the pairing of country stars Alan Jackson and George Strait and a 2026 tour that has Dolly Parton on the road with Reba McEntire.