La Niña may be coming back, again. Here’s what that means

By Matthew Cappucci </p><p>and Ben Noll washington post

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued a La Niña Watch – an informal bulletin advising partners that a La Niña weather pattern is likely to emerge. It won’t be a strong La Niña, and it won’t last too long, but it should be a factor in shaping how North America’s winter evolves.

La Niña, which is linked to cool Pacific Ocean conditions, is the opposite of El Niño, which is associated with warmer-than-normal temperatures across the eastern and central Pacific. Both represent the two phases of ENSO, or the El Niño-Southern Oscillation. The pendulum shifts between El Niño and La Niña every two to seven years or so; each shift can initiate a chain-reaction process in the atmosphere.

Right now, we’re in an ENSO neutral phase. That’s the middle ground between El Niño and La Niña. Forecasters estimate there’s a 56 percent chance that will continue through the late summer and early autumn until October. Then a brief period of La Niña conditions is likely before a shift back to a neutral state in the spring of 2026.

The budding La Niña could amplify both hurricane and tornado season in the Lower 48, though the magnitude of any impacts depends on how strong of a La Niña develops.

Signs of La Niña

La Niña begins as a cooling of water temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific.

During the past month, “near-average sea surface temperatures (continued) across most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean,” wrote NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. That indicates continued ENSO-neutral conditions. But “subsurface temperature anomalies,” or water temperatures below the sea surface, became “weakly negative” over the past month. The cool waters were mainly found between 25 and 200 meters (82 and 656 feet) depth.

A model run by the International Research Institute for Climate and Society actually suggests ENSO-neutral conditions will persist through winter, but the North American multi-model ensemble, or an assortment of weather models run by U.S. government forecasters, is hinting at a short-duration episode of La Niña.

The Climate Prediction Center says that’s why “the forecast team narrowly favors La Niña thresholds being reached in three overlapping, 3-month seasons.” That’s the threshold that triggered a La Niña watch.

Impact on hurricane season

La Niña patterns are known for bolstering North Atlantic hurricane seasons for two reasons:

Cooler waters in the eastern tropical Pacific in turn cool the air above. That causes the air to sink. With air subsiding, or sinking, over the Pacific, it’s easier for air to rise in the Atlantic. That makes it easier for tropical cyclones to form. (That’s part of something meteorologists call the Walker circulation.)

La Niñas also tend to feature less shear, or disruptive changes of wind speed and/or direction with height. That means tropical cyclones can have an easier time developing and maturing.

NOAA is already forecasting above-average odds of an active hurricane season. La Niña isn’t forecast to manifest until late in the hurricane season, so it probably won’t have a significant impact. Instead, it’s simply one more reason the season could be a bit extra busy.

Winter

La Niña winters tend to feature a wavy and variable polar jet stream. The cooler Pacific waters and sinking air generate high pressure in the eastern and northeast Pacific, which in turn shunts the jet stream north toward the Gulf of Alaska. Then it dives southeast over the northern half of the Lower 48.

That pulls moisture ashore in the Pacific Northwest, leading to wetter conditions. Extra-cold air spills across the north-central U.S., where the jet stream dips.

Across the southern U.S., warmer, drier weather usually prevails. And the Interstate 95 corridor in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast tends to see more mixed precipitation events, since the jet stream, and the collision of warm, wet and cold air masses, sweeps over the Appalachians.

Spring

ENSO phase has been tied to tornado activity over the Plains, Corn Belt and Southeast. In particular, a busier-than-average March through May could be in the cards if La Niña continues.

Even if it doesn’t, the pendulum swing back to neutral (or even a weak El Niño) could be problematic. The 2024 season featured a swift La Niña to El Niño swing, which was a driving factor in why the tornado season was so busy.

La Niña in a warming world





La Niña has been extra persistent since 2020, occurring in four out of five winters.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain recently wrote that trends toward more La Niñas are part of a “great debate” about whether they are a forced climate response to human-caused warming.

“The longer the trend persists, the more likely that possibility appears to be,” Swain said.

During La Niña, cool ocean waters pool in the tropical Pacific, typically resulting in cooler global temperatures – but recent La Niña events haven’t resulted in significant amounts of cooling.

As the world warms and sea temperatures rise, traditional monitoring methods for La Niña and El Niño are being supplemented with new techniques that account for warming.

One is called the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI), which compares ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific with the rest of the global tropics to help forecasters detect how relatively warm or cool one area is compared with another. With increasing coverage of above-average ocean temperatures, it’s becoming more challenging to decipher what’s unusual and what’s not.

This new method helps forecasters better understand where tropical thunderstorms will be focused – which ultimately influence jet streams, high and low pressure cells and weather around the world.

The need to consider alternative methods like RONI demonstrates that a changing global climate affects more than just air temperatures, humidity and rainfall, also leaving an imprint on the planet’s most significant drivers of seasonal climate – El Niño and La Niña.