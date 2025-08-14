Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Aug. 14

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The Bonner County 5-acre lot, eight-home development debacle article will be a test of whether Idaho can pay these ridiculous awards like Washington and California do.

Of course a coddled Californian needs someone to blame. “Any” 5-acre lot that doesn’t perk for a normal septic system is a huge red flag! Caveat emptor indeed!

The article failed to mention that Bonner County doesn’t require building permits, just location permits and septic permits. Boundary County Idaho and Lincoln County Montana also.

Stevens County Washington allows owner builders freedom from permit inspections but not developers. So, people want freedom from government only to a point?

Oh, I’m sure Washington loves to disparage Idaho, but we had a far worse bad development debacle. The Oso Washington tragedy that killed 43 people because the compromised hillside slid down and redirected a river of mud and debris through a neighborhood in 2014 cost the state $50 million. Cadaver dogs found the buried naked bodies of the victims that didn’t know what hit them.

And Spokane has its flooding on the West plains and pfas private well contamination.

Buyers beware!

Mike Reno

Newman Lake

No town hall meetings

Recently a Russ Fulcher “press release” arrived in my inbox. I started receiving these missives from our entire delegation after I wrote a less than complimentary email to our spineless Idaho senators. I have no idea how or why the GOP added my name to their lists other than they must believe that I could be convinced by their bull hockey simply by repeatedly sending it to me.

Sorry guys, I’m not swayed by your malarky (my favorite nonobscene word – thanks Joe), obfuscation, misdirection or outright lies. Your constituents are finally waking up to the truth that you have drunk the Kool-Aid and/or are more afraid of the orange dotard than you are of the Idaho voters.

The August recess is supposedly an opportunity to come home and talk to their constituents. But they’re all so afraid of meeting us that I have seen nothing about any of the delegation having scheduled any in person town halls, anywhere in the state. There might be Zoom calls with highly controlled call-ins, but no town halls with open questioning of any of our representatives.

That makes them cowardly and unfit to represent the people of Idaho. We must make our voices heard.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

Invisible Immigrants

Spokane is home to many invisible immigrants. They are citizens who lived in other countries for years, often long enough to learn about other cultures. They may have been missionaries, members of the military, Peace Corps Volunteers or adventurers. They speak with an American accent, and dress like ordinary Americans, yet they have a wealth of experiences which contribute to a broadened world view. Invisible immigrants are normally greeted warmly as guests in other countries.

At Spokane Friends Church a well-traveled author shared her surprise when women from the Middle East offered their seats on the bus. A missionary spoke about how he enjoyed drinking tea at homes in Morocco. In China, women invited me to join their dance routine occurring1 outside the hotel. Nigerians celebrated unexpected visitors and offered food and drink. Many compassionate people are found all over the world. And, of course many Americans are very friendly, too.

Living overseas for 17 years and traveling to many countries, I experienced people were welcoming, compassionate, and probably tolerant. I never feared walking down the street or passing through immigration. Most countries welcome the stranger. That is the experience of most invisible immigrants.

However under our present regime, many noncitizens in Spokane are terrified to leave their homes or send their children to school because of ICE raids.

We can do better. Let’s demand Rep. Baumgartner and other politicians protect and ensure noncitizens are safe and welcome in our community, and vote accordingly.

Nancy Street

Cheney

Greene needs new outlook

As the wife of a Coeur d’Alene firefighter, I find Linda Greene’s take on what equipment police departments really need to be ridiculous.

She must not understand that Dave Tysdal wouldn’t be alive if not for the use of an armored vehicle and the SWAT officers and SWAT medical team that took fire from the murderer on Canfield that day.

She must not believe that the armored vehicle and the SWAT team were necessary to retrieve both John Morrison and Frank Harwood from the scene.

This was a war zone as far as our firefighters were concerned. I’m beyond grateful that we fund equipment that allows our officers and medics to safely do their job. It is worth every penny.

Yes, the equipment is expensive, but as the event on June 29th shows, it’s also the most valuable in time of need.

Linda might feel a bit different if she was in my shoes.

Sharon Lind

Spokane

Newhouse’s claims

Thank you to the editors for publishing the article “50 years after the Snake River dams were completed, can they continue to exist with salmon?” I appreciate the nuance that the article gives the issue by showing both Rep. Dan Newhouse and Chairman Shannon Wheeler’s perspectives on dams and salmon.

That being said, I am concerned with Rep. Newhouse’s claims around salmon restoration. Newhouse’s proposed solution of culling sea lions and seals is widely criticized. Culling will undoubtedly have other negative effects on ecosystems, particularly the pinniped-eating Bigg’s orcas. On top of that, it is not guaranteed to work. I agree with Newhouse that the best solution is habitat restoration, but the best habitat restoration would be returning the Snake River to a cool, free-flowing system free of deadly hot reservoirs and imperfect fish ladders.

So, although multiple perspectives around the complex issue of dam breaching are important, we need to question the validity of proposed solutions. In contrast to Newhouse’s solution, Wheeler’s claim – that the only way salmon populations are going to recover is if the lower Snake River Dams are breached – is supported by research such as the Hot Water Report and organizations like NOAA, which named dam breaching as a “key” factor in the success of salmon restoration projects. This is why we should support solutions such as the Columbia Basin Restoration Project, oppose harmful alternatives like predator culling, and encourage our representatives to do the same.

Colbie Monter

Cheney