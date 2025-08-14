LL Cool J solo-hosting next month’s MTV VMAs

NEW YORK – LL Cool J is doin’ it – and by it, we mean hosting the MTV Video Music Awards solo for the first time next month in his native New York.

MTV announced Thursday that the Long Island-born “Doin’ It” rapper will host the annual music video-centric event live from the UBS Arena on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will simultaneously air on CBS and MTV, and stream on Paramount+.

LL Cool J’s new single, “Murdergram Deaux” (feat. Eminem) is also in contention for Best Hip-Hop this year, against Doechii’s “Anxiety,” Drake’s “NOKIA,” Eminem ft. Jelly Roll for “Somebody Save Me,” GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red for “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” and Travis Scott’s “4X4.”

Emceeing the VMAs marks a return to form for the Emmy-nominated “Lip Sync Battle” host, who previously led the ceremony alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow in 2022.

He then took part in 2023’s 50th anniversary tribute to the hip-hop genre during the VMAs finale, alongside DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, as well as Lil Wayne and Minaj.

Last year, LL Cool J – who became the first rapper awarded the Video Vanguard honor in 1997 – teamed up with Public Enemy to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Def Jam.