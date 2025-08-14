Man who threw sandwich at law enforcement was DOJ employee, Bondi says

By Joe Heim and Sophia Solano Washington Post

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that a Justice Department employee has been fired after he was arrested for allegedly throwing a sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer Sunday evening.

In court documents filed Wednesday, police allege that Sean Charles Dunn approached law enforcement officers, including Metro Transit Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, and began yelling obscenities and calling them “fascists.”

At about 11:05 p.m., according to the federal court filing, Dunn approached an officer and threw a sandwich at him. He was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States.”

After his arrest, Dunn allegedly told one of the arresting officers: “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, announced in a video posted on X on Wednesday afternoon that Dunn would be charged with a felony.

Dunn was an international affairs specialist in the criminal division of the Justice Department, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel matters. Dunn is 37 and lives in the District, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C.

The Washington Post was not immediately able to contact Dunn for comment.