Mother-daughter acting duo play big (and varied) roles in CYT North Idaho’s ‘Annie’

Stormy Christopherson, as Annie, and Deeks, as Sandy, in Christian Youth Theatre North Idaho's production of "Annie." (Courtesy)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Though she’s only a year into her theater career, Stormy Christopherson knows how to commit to a role.

Before starring in Christian Youth Theatre North Idaho’s Christian Community Theatre summer program production of “Annie,” Christopherson was already taking dance and voice lessons.

After earning the part of Annie, the beloved orphan with a bright disposition, Christopherson took her dedication up a notch and dyed her hair red.

Christopherson said her friends were surprised to see her new look, but it should fade after a month or so, and it was better than the itchy wig she wore for promo photos.

Christopherson’s all-in attitude about theater has inspired her mother Emily to get on stage herself. The pair appeared together in “Miracle on 34th Street” and “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” both at Lake City Playhouse.

In “Annie,” Emily plays several characters, including a woman in Hooverville, a camp for those now homeless after the Great Depression. After Annie wanders into the camp, she asks the group if anyone left her at the orphanage when she was a baby.

“Even though she is my mother, she says ‘Not me, kid,’ ” Stormy said.

“Annie” opens Friday and runs through Aug. 24 at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene.

The musical features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. It’s based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” by Harold Gray, which itself was inspired by James Whitcomb Riley’s poem “Little Orphant Annie.”

The story opens with Annie (Stormy Christopherson), who has spent all of her young life in an orphanage, comforting fellow orphan Molly (Sage Lauri) after she woke from a nightmare.

Thinking she’ll be able to find her parents, Annie makes an escape from the orphanage, but she’s quickly caught by the head of the orphanage Miss Hannigan (Bridget DuPuis). To punish Annie, Miss Hannigan makes her, and the other girls – Molly, Pepper (Kylie Anderson), Duffy (Diya Kaushik), Kate (Evelyn Vara), Tessie (Kayla McClelland) and July (Eloise Peltekian) – clean the orphanage.

Annie later makes a second escape attempt, this time successful, by hiding in the laundry when it was being picked up. Annie meets a stray dog named Sandy (Deeks) and walks into Hooverville. After cops break up the camp, Annie is returned to the orphanage and again punished with more work.

Soon after, Grace Farrell (Amee Peltekian), assistant to billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Jorge Vera), stops by the orphanage to find a child to spend Christmas at the Warbucks mansion. Seeing Annie cleaning, Grace picks her.

Warbucks shows Annie the sights and sounds of New York City, and Grace returns to the orphanage to tell Miss Hannigan that Warbucks wants to adopt Annie. But after learning that Annie still hopes her parents return for her, Warbucks tasks the FBI with looking for them and offers a large reward to the couple who can prove they’re Annie’s parents.

After learning of the reward, Miss Hannigan, her brother Rooster (Presley DuPuis) and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (Emmé LaBenne) scheme to get the money themselves.

The cast also includes Adeline Bradbury, Estelle Hunt, Milly Rose Facciano, Olivia Fouché, Olivia Sherry, Scarlett Sherry, Vivian Guerrier, Adreille Mericle, Bella King, Blakelee Griffitts, Brooksley Pearson, Cathy Allsup, Cayla Zlateff, Chance Turnbull, Elizabeth Droesch, Emily Christopherson, Erica Mericle, Evangeline Earley, Gianna Esposito, Grace McAndrew, Grayson Rose, Jack Vara, Joy Drake, Kerrie Booth, Laura Lauri, Lilly Anne Chase, Megan Crapo, Naomi Deuling, Navy Lauri, Patrice Droesch, Roya Moses, Selah Earley, Kerrie Booth, James Wigdahl, Robbie Johnston, Grace McAndrew and Ben Thruman.

The show is directed by Trigger Weddle, music directed by Jessica Peterson and choreographed by Reese Weddle. The show conductor/accompanist is Elaina DeJong.

Stormy said she’s obsessed with “Annie” and was open to performing any role if it meant she got to be part of the show. Likewise Emily wasn’t gunning for any particular part; she just enjoys getting to spend time with Stormy.

“It’s a fun experience for us to share together,” Emily said. “We have all these memories, even though we’ve only done two shows, and this is our third show together, we create these inside jokes. It’s a really fun bonding experience, and we help each other and encourage each other.”

Emily jokes that she feels like the Annie understudy because she knows all of the character’s lines and songs from helping Stormy prepare.

“Whenever I’m having trouble with my lines, she helps me read the lines before mine, after mine,” Stormy said. “Whenever she’s wanting to practice her lines or songs, I try to help her out as much as I can, too.”

The pair also do vocal warmups together in the car on the way to rehearsal.

As well as acting alongside her mother, Stormy gets to act with a close friend, Sage Lauri, who plays Molly. The pair appeared together in Stormy’s first show, a production of “Oliver” at Lake City Playhouse.

As this is Stormy’s first show with CYT North Idaho, she’s enjoyed meeting the rest of the actors in the cast.

“You could power a device with the energy that they bring,” director Trigger Weddle said. “There’s something about the title ‘Annie’ that brings out the kids. They all want to be a part of it. They all want to sing those songs and be part of the process.”

Weddle is working on her fourth production of “Annie.” She played Miss Hannigan in the first, choreographed the second, and directed and choreographed the third.

With that experience, she’s able to help her Miss Hannigan, Bridget DuPuis, balance the anger she has to feel toward the girls onstage with the affection she feels for the actors offstage.

She’s also prepared to tackle the quick changes from setting to setting. At the top of the show, for example, the action takes place in the orphanage. Shortly after, the show moves to the hustle and bustle of New York City.

To make these scene changes as seamless as possible, the crew is layering set pieces, designed by Amee Peltekian, who plays Grace Farrell. The orphanage set is layered in front of the Warbucks mansion set, for example, which itself is hidden behind a scrim until it’s needed.

“Older musicals are constructed very well,” Weddle said. “The way they’re written, they allow for these scene changes to happen seamlessly, even though we’re not on a New York stage where things come in and go hydraulically or in and out of the floor. There’s always a crossover scene that allows for the action to keep going and for us to change out the scene.”

When choosing a production, Weddle said, CYT North Idaho looks for shows that appeal to both performers and audiences.

“It’s family friendly, and it’s something that the whole family can participate in, which this show definitely meets that criteria,” Weddle said.

For even more “Annie,” check out the Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s production of “Annie,” which opens Thursday and runs through Aug. 24. For more information, visit rtoptheatre.org.