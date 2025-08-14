‘Nothing is forever,’ so see the Wallflowers on Wednesday at the Knit

From staff reports

Roots rock band the Wallflowers will return to Spokane and the Knitting Factory next week.

The band, led by Jakob Dylan, formed in Los Angeles in the late ’80s. Their debut self-titled album was released in 1992 to critical acclaim, but the band broke out with their second album, “Bringing Down the Horse,” and the hit single, “One Headlight,” in 1996.

The Wallflowers are also known for other songs like “6th Avenue Heartache,” “The Difference,” “Closer 2 U” and more.

The band went on hiatus in 2006 before coming back to release an album, “Reboot the Mission,” in 2012. They released their most recent record, “Exit Wounds,” in 2021.

The Wallflowers will play 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Knitting Factory next and will be joined by folk duo the Whitmore Sisters. Doors open at 7. General admission tickets for $61.05 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.