The Collector: Mission Community Outreach Center’s ‘School Shoes for Kids’ event set to give away nearly 3,000 new kicks

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

On Friday, 2,824 kids will receive a free, new pair of shoes and socks, just in time for back-to-school.

For the past 15 years, the annual “School Shoes for Kids” event, hosted by Mission Community Outreach Center, has provided new shoes and socks for thousands of kids in need.

“It’s our biggest event of the year,” said executive director Ali Norris.

Founded in 1996 by the now-defunct Mission Community Presbyterian Church as a clothing bank, MCOC has since evolved into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“We’re now supported by several churches, community groups and individuals,” Norris said.

Their storefront on Mission Avenue is open three times a week and offers much more than clothing.

“We provide diapers, hygiene items, gently used clothing and household items,” Norris said. “We are open to everyone – no ZIP code or income verification needed. Our guests can come in every 60 days and receive clothing, hygiene and household items for anyone in their household. Every 30 days, they can get diapers, wipes and baby hygiene items.”

In 2024, Mission Community Outreach Center gave away 38,280 diapers.

“We’re on a pace to do more this year,” said Norris. “The need is greater, and diapers are more expensive.”

She said the center serves an average of 400 people each week.

“It’s kind of like a thrift store except everything is free.”

As the only full-time employee, Norris relies on a cadre of volunteers to sort donations, shop for new items and staff the facility during open hours.

In addition to cash donations and volunteer help, the biggest ongoing need for the nonprofit is men’s and children’s clothing and packages of new underwear.

“School Shoes for Kids” came about after a mother and daughter visited the Outreach Center. The girl walked in, and her shoes were falling apart, split at the sole and gaping at the seams.

“She asked if she could get shoes,” recalled Norris. “And our volunteer thought we needed to do something more.”

Originally, the event served kids aged preschool through eighth grade.

In 2024, 1,817 children received a new pair of shoes and socks.

“We start buying shoes in December,” Norris said. “This project takes more than a year to pull off.”

This year, they opened it up to 12th grade.

Families register online, filling out their child’s/children’s age and shoe size.

“We had to close registration early this year because of the demand,” Norris said.

Before COVID, people showed up to the giveaway at Stevens Elementary School across the street from the Outreach Center and waited in line. It was a first-come, first-served operation.

That wasn’t possible during the pandemic, so the nonprofit moved to an online order and pickup system.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, so they’ve kept that system in place.

“It’s kind of like a Target pickup,” she said. “We spend three days bagging up all the orders by family.”

Norris said many donors make the event possible, and this year’s biggest sponsors include Spokane Beard & Mustache Club, Windermere Foundation and Better Health Together.

Fleet Feet is also an ally, donating returned shoes that have been barely worn.

On Friday, the CHAS mobile clinic and a DSHS van will be on site at Stevens Elementary School so families can connect with other services.

For many kids, this event marks the first time they’ve received a new pair of shoes.

“It’s the most amazing event! If you want to volunteer at an event where you’ll see the excitement on a kid’s face, this is it!” said Norris.