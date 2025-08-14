The Motley Fool: Energetic growth and dividends

ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Dividend payer NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has raised its payout every year for more than three decades, and has grown it at a 10% compound annual rate since 2007. Based on its strong second-quarter results and growth outlook, it should have plenty of power to continue increasing the dividend, which recently yielded 3.2%.

The core of NextEra Energy is its regulated utility operation, which is largely made up of Florida Power & Light. On top of that, NextEra has become one of the world’s largest providers of solar and wind power. So this “boring” utility is positioned to grow along with the world’s demand for cleaner power alternatives.

One big benefit of mixing a strong and reliable core operation with a growth-oriented business has been dividend growth. NextEra’s average annual dividend increase of 10% is significant – half that rate would be good for a utility.

NextEra Energy’s earnings are growing rapidly, a trend that should continue in the coming years. The company’s earnings growth should give it fuel to continue increasing its high-yield dividend. That compelling combination of growth and income makes NextEra Energy look like an excellent stock to buy and hold for the long term. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends NextEra Energy.)

Ask the fool

Q. I know that when the stock market tumbles, dividend yields go up. Is that a good time to hunt for fat dividend yields? – T.T

A. Yes – with a caution. A dividend yield is simply a company’s annual dividend amount divided by its current stock price. So when the price falls, the yield will rise, and vice versa.

For example, if Buzzy’s Broccoli Beer (ticker: BRRRP) pays out $0.50 per quarter, or $2 per year, and its price is $100 per share, its dividend yield would be $2 divided by $100, or 0.02 – which is 2%. If the price drops to, say, $50, the dividend yield will be $2 divided by $50, which is 0.04, or 4%. That’s a much higher and more appealing yield!

Tread carefully, though. Sometimes a stock has fallen because the company is struggling. In such cases, the company might end up having to reduce, suspend or even eliminate its dividend. So go ahead and search for high dividend yields, but also make sure each company’s cash flow is fairly dependable and able to cover dividend payments.

Q. What’s the current tax rate for when you sell stocks? – F.L., Atlanta

A. If you’ve held your shares for a year or less, the short-term capital gains tax rate applies. It’s the same as your ordinary income tax rate – with tax brackets for 2025 ranging from 10% to 37%. For stocks held longer than a year, the longterm capital gains tax rate is either 0% or 15% for most folks. Those with relatively high earnings will have a tax rate of 20%. Remember that you can offset capital gains with capital losses to shrink the tax bite.

My dumbest investment

My most regrettable financial move is that I saved too much. After retiring in 2019 at age 63, my wife and I had a long and optimistic view of the years to come. We had been frugal, saving and investing for a long time, and ending up with about $1.5 million. We’re both active, with no preexisting health issues. In December 2023, though, I had a major stroke. Although I can once again drive, I can’t walk along trout streams or cycle with my bike club. My recommendation to those reading this is: Save for the future, but don’t count on it. Enjoy the present. – B.M., via email

The Fool responds: We’re so sorry to hear about your health challenges. But having socked away $1.5 million before you retired may not turn out to have been too much. You probably have a decade or two ahead of you, after all, with, potentially, some unexpected expenses. Health care alone can cost a lot, especially for retirees. Much depends, of course, on how much you’re collecting from Social Security and any other income sources, such as pensions, annuities, real estate investments, dividends and so on. Still, while it’s vital for most of us to build a hefty nest egg for retirement, your advice to stop and smell the roses is also sound.

