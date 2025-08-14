‘The View’s Ana Navarro urges Gloria Gaynor to reject Trump’s Kennedy Center honor

Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Ana Navarro made a public plea for Gloria Gaynor to turn down an invite to be honored by President Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center.

The outspoken Republican co-host of “The View” took to social media on Thursday to urge the Grammy-winning disco queen to reject her induction into the 2025 class of Kennedy Center Honorees due to the MAGA leader’s polarizing views and overhauling of the institution’s board.

Gaynor was one of five honorees unveiled Wednesday by Trump, who also announced that he’ll host the Dec. 7 induction ceremony in Washington, D.C. The other honorees announced were George Strait, Michael Crawford, KISS and Sylvester Stallone.

Navarro highlighted Gaynor’s diehard LGBTQ+ following as reason enough for her to not accept the prestigious accolade, considering the president’s anti-trans and anti-community stances that have drawn widespread criticism.

“A few years ago, I got to briefly meet @gloriagaynor at a concert in Miami,” Navarro wrote on Instagram Thursday morning. “She gifted me a keychain that belted out ‘I Will Survive,’ when you pressed it. Let’s just say, during [the] first Trump term, I pressed it til it ran out of batteries. Yesterday, Trump announced he picked her to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, which he plans to host.”

Calling the singer “a goddess” who “deserves all the flowers that come her way,” Navarro stressed that she believes Gaynor should turn down the award.

“I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ,” she continued. “The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem.”

Navarro concluded her post by calling Trump “a stain on the prestige and significance of the [Kennedy Center Honors],” and urged the 81-year-old singer once again: “Don’t do it, Gloria!”