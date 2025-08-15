Can Sam Darnold outshine former Seahawks QBs Russell Wilson and Geno Smith in 2025?

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

On Tuesday, Klint Kubiak was asked a simple question with a complicated answer.

“What are the building blocks to being a great offense and where do you start?”

“Well, the building block is your quarterback, and having a leader at quarterback and a guy that can run the show,” the first-year Seahawks offensive coordinator said. “We have one of those.”

They’ve had one for a while. From 2012-21, they had Russell Wilson, who reached nine Pro Bowls in a productive decade. From 2022-24, they had Geno Smith, who notched back-to-back Pro Bowls and led the NFL in completion percentage in his first season as the starter.

Now, in steps Sam Darnold.

But is he a building block or a bridge to someone better?

Regardless of Kubiak’s confidence, the answer is unclear.

At times in Darnold’s career, he’s looked like both. The third overall pick in 2018 struggled in his first six seasons – bouncing among the New York Jets, Carolina and San Francisco and compiling a 21-35 record as a starter. An overdue breakthrough arrived last season in Minnesota, where Darnold threw for 4,319 yards (66.2% completions) with 35 touchdown passes and 12 picks.

Even so, the Vikings’ willingness to let him walk underscores the doubt still surrounding Darnold. The 28-year-old stumbled down the stretch, completing 53% of his passes while throwing a single touchdown (and taking 11 sacks) in back-to-back losses to end a 14-3 season.

In fact, Darnold took the fourth-most sacks (48) in the NFL in 2024, and his average time in the pocket (2.6 seconds) was second behind only the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts. His 12 interceptions were tied for fourth most as well.

The concern being that Darnold holds the ball too long and panics under pressure.

But thus far in training camp, Darnold’s decisiveness has been considered a strength.

“He’s getting the ball out fast. He’s accurate. He’s making fast decisions,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said this week. “Operationally, we’re still working through a couple things. But I was just telling him yesterday it’s a pain in the butt to pressure him, because the ball’s out. It’s hard to get to him.”

Darnold can showcase that improvement Friday, when he makes his Seahawks debut in a preseason game against Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s ultimate building block, will stand on the opposite sideline (though it remains to be seen if he’ll play).

So, here are a few more simple questions with complicated answers:

In 2025, which past/present Seattle starter is the best building block? And who has been put in the most sustainable position to succeed?

Your options: the Seahawks’ Darnold, the Raiders’ Smith or the Giants’ Wilson.

Wilson, who turns 37 in November, can be easily eliminated. He was better than many might remember in 2024, throwing for 2,482 yards with 18 total touchdowns (16 passing, 2 rushing) and five interceptions in 11 stopgap starts for the Steelers. In New York, he’s also paired with an ascending No. 1 wide receiver in Malik Nabers.

But after one preseason game, fans are already calling for first-round rookie Jaxson Dart. Former starters Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito also occupy one of the NFL’s most crowded quarterback rooms. Considering that competition and scalding seats for both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, Wilson might not be the starter by midseason.

The same can’t be said for Smith – who signed a two-year, $75 million extension with the Raiders and former/current coach Pete Carroll. In Las Vegas, the 34-year-old veteran has been handed some intriguing options – including tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer and first-round rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. The arrival of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could prove fruitful as well.

“We’ve got so many different playmakers,” Smith said of his supporting cast Aug. 5. “All those guys are capable – the tight ends, the running backs, the receivers. We have a really, really special group, and I just want to make sure I’m pushing everybody so we can get better and continue to progress as we go along.”

That said, Smith’s offensive line might be an issue, same as in Seattle, and his cast of wide receivers – Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont’e Thornton Jr., etc. – is unlikely to inspire envy. The Raiders have also had nine coaches and just two playoff appearances since 2010, as Carroll and Smith attempt to patch a dysfunctional franchise. Though the 34-year-old Smith wanted out of Seattle, he must sidestep a minefield of question marks on the other side.

Like Darnold, Smith’s 2024 season contained both breakthroughs and fatal flaws. His on-target percentage (81.8%) ranked first in the NFL, evidence of extreme accuracy, but his four red-zone interceptions led the league as well.

Ultimately, I believe Smith is the better quarterback.

But Darnold might be in the more immediate position to succeed.

If an underperforming offensive line benefits from a more balanced approach. If wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling fill the void left by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If a dominant defense and a revamped running game alleviate pressure.

If Darnold becomes the building block Kubiak believes him to be.

“We’re happy to have Sam,” Kubiak said. “We just want to keep getting him better.”