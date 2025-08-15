Fresh off new self-titled record release, Parker McCollum comes to Northern Quest

By From staff reports

Country star Parker McCollum will look to “burn it down” at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The Texan singer-songwriter became a young fixture of the southern scene after the release of his 2015 debut album, “The Limestone Kid.” The album is encompassed by the melodic southern rock of the Texas scene, hints of Americana, and stories from McCollum’s time working ranches in Southern Texas.

McCollum made his major label debut in 2021 with “Gold Chain Cowboy,” featuring hits such as “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.” In 2023, he released a 15-track record titled “Never Enough,” which consists of favorites like “Burn It Down” and “Handle on You.”

In June, McCollum released a new self-titled record. The 14-track album offers a return to form of “The Limestone Kid” with storytelling narratives and stripped-down production. The new record features tracks like “What Kinda Man” and “Killin’ Me.”

When McCollum plays Northern Quest Resort & Casino at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, he will be joined by Ashley Cooke and Vincent Mason. Both country artists are hot on the list of risers within the genre.

Cooke is known for songs like “Your Place” and her latest single, “The Hell You Are,” as well as her collaborations with artists like Joe Jonas, Rascal Flatts and Brantley Gilbert. Cooke recently performed at Watershed Festival on the Next From Nashville stage.

Mason, who blew up with his viral 2024 single “Hell is a Dance Floor,” has also become known for songs like his new single “Damned if I Do” and “Almost Gone” with Gavin Adcock.

Tickets starting at $44 can be purchased through the venue website.