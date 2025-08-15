Jimmy Obertop, Tevin Tucker homer in eighth; Spokane Indians halt skid with 6-4 win over Vancouver

Jimmy Obertop and Tevin Tucker hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday.

The win snapped the Indians’ three-game losing streak.

The Canadians (24-22) had just tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth. But with one down in the bottom half, Obertop went the opposite way for his second homer in five games since he joined the Indians (22-24), then Tucker followed five pitches later for his second of the season for an insurance run.

Fidel Ulloa tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth High-A save of the season.

Vancouver jumped on Indians starter Stu Flesland right out of the gate. JR Freethy led off the first with a solo homer, his first of the season. Eddie Micheletti, Jr. singled and with one down, Sean Keys went to the opposite field for his 14th homer of the season and a 3-0 lead.

The Indians broke through against Vancouver starter Chris McElvain in the third. Max Belyeu and Ethan Hedges hit back-to-singles, and both moved up on a passed ball. Aidan Longwell delivered an RBI single, but Hedges was thrown out at the plate on a flyout – the fifth Indians base runner nailed at home in the series – to quash the burgeoning rally.

Belyeu – in his fourth pro game – led off the fifth with a long home run over the caboose beyond the right field wall, the second of his short career to make it a one-run game.

The Canadians went to reliever Julio Ortiz in the sixth, and it did not go well.

After a strikeout, Ortiz walked the bases loaded, then his second wild pitch of the inning brought in a run. Tucker walked to load them again, which brought an end to Ortiz’ appearance. Brett Garcia took over, and he uncorked a wild pitch and Tommy Hopfe hustled home with the go-ahead run.

The lead didn’t last long. With two down in the eighth, reliever Bryson Hammer hit Micheletti, then two wild pitches moved him to third. Arjun Nimmala hooked a double down the left field line for an RBI double to tie it 4-4.

After his early trouble Flesland settled down to go six innings, retiring the last eight batters he faced. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts, throwing 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m.