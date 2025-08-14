Judge: D.C. police chief stays in command, but Trump can likely demand help on immigration

By Meagan Flynn, Salvador Rizzo, Jeremy Roebuck and Olivia George Washington post

A federal judge persuaded the Justice Department to walk back President Donald Trump’s efforts to assert control over the D.C. police department, but said he probably could enlist officers to help enforce immigration laws – signaling that the president’s effort to exert unprecedented command over law enforcement in the nation’s capital may continue.

After hearing arguments Friday on an emergency request from D.C. officials to block the Trump administration’s takeover of the city’s 3,100-member police department, U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes forged a compromise of sorts between the two sides – without issuing a ruling – on the key question of who runs the police force. She indicated D.C. Police Chief Pamela A. Smith has to remain in charge.

The court did not rule on another crucial question: whether Trump can commandeer D.C. police officers to enforce immigration laws. That issue is likely to be resolved next week, Reyes said – but the Trump administration probably would be able to require help on immigration matters from local officers.

The D.C. government could once again face a dilemma: comply with the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce immigration law, despite District laws and policies preventing police from doing so, or resist and further inflame one of the greatest conflicts in the half-century history of the city’s home rule.

The lawsuit sets up a major power clash in entirely untested territory as the District clings to its limited self-governance. It is the starkest illustration in three decades of the vast power the federal government retains over the nation’s capital: The very law that gives D.C. the right to an elected local government also includes a provision allowing the president to “direct” the mayor to provide police services for “federal purposes” if the president declares an emergency – the provision Trump triggered Monday.

In an order issued late Thursday that caught District officials including Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the police chief by surprise, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi installed the top official in the Drug Enforcement Administration as the head of the police department while rescinding local police policies limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement.

On Friday night, the Justice Department issued a rewritten version of Bondi’s order that named the DEA chief, Terry Cole, as Bondi’s designee to the D.C. police, without giving him control of the department. The new order also included clear directives ordering cooperation on detaining undocumented immigrants, with language that tracked Reyes’s suggestions at the hearing.

The judge had emphasized throughout the hearing that Cole could not be in charge of running the D.C. police. “He’s going to have to go through the mayor. All right?” Reyes told a Justice Department attorney, Yaakov Roth.

According to the mayor’s office, for now, D.C. police policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities remain in effect and have not been changed, as officials continue to review Bondi’s new order.

In filing the lawsuit, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) said in a statement that the federal actions amounted to a “hostile takeover” of the police department and represented “the gravest threat to Home Rule that the District has ever faced.” His lawsuit argued that Trump and Bondi’s actions were unconstitutional and exceeded limits on federal power in the 1973 D.C. Home Rule Act.

Bowser, who sat in court during the hearing, said she was “encouraged” by Reyes’s remarks and willingness to issue a ruling if the federal government did not make the agreed-upon changes to Bondi’s order. Schwalb called the hearing a “very important win for home rule.”

“The right to control the local policing of our city sits with the mayor and the chief of police, notwithstanding the president and the attorney general’s efforts to suggest that they had taken control of our police force and put somebody in to run our police forces,” Schwalb said. “I’m very gratified that the judge recognized today that that is flagrantly illegal.”

Bondi said in a statement Friday evening that Schwalb was opposing “our efforts to improve public safety” – but that the Justice Department was “committed to working closely with Mayor Bowser, who is dedicated to ensuring the safety of residents, workers and visitors in Washington, DC.” Bowser supports Schwalb’s lawsuit.

After Bondi issued her order Thursday, Schwalb and Bowser immediately suggested that the city would not comply. Schwalb told Smith to continue operating as the chief – the first significant sign of resistance from the city’s top officials since Trump exerted control over the police force Monday.

Smith said in a sworn court declaration Friday that Bondi’s attempt to strip away her authority represented one of the most “dangerous” directives she had ever seen. “In my nearly three decades in law enforcement, I have never seen a single government action that would cause a greater threat to law and order than this dangerous directive,” Smith said.

In the lawsuit, Schwalb called Bondi’s orders a “brazen usurpation of the District’s authority over its own government.” Schwalb argued that the provision at issue in the D.C. Home Rule Act gives the president limited authority and does not allow a federal official to seize total control of the police department and upend its policies. He also argued that, given police data that shows crime declining, not rising, there was no basis in law for Trump to declare a crime emergency.

Bondi’s Thursday order was the first set of explicit directives issued to Bowser and Smith after the two spent days insisting that they retained control of the police department and that the arrangement with the Trump administration was more of a collaborative partnership. The directive appeared designed to put to rest questions about who was at the top of the chain of command. It came just hours after Smith showed an openness to offering greater cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in an executive order of her own – again underscoring the limits of the Bowser administration’s attempt to cooperate with the Trump administration while retaining the city’s liberal values and policies.

Smith said on FOX5 on Wednesday that she saw the federal operation and enhanced presence as a boost for crime-fighting efforts that “is going to impact us in a positive way.”

But the Trump administration’s ramp-up of federal agents on city streets, including federal immigration authorities, has put residents increasingly on edge. Some onlookers protested a federal checkpoint on a busy corridor Wednesday night, warning motorists of ICE agents and yelling at officers. Several local lawmakers said Thursday that the time had come to forcefully push back – particularly after Smith in her new executive order sought to expand cooperation with ICE.

Smith’s order allowed officers to share information with ICE about people D.C. police stopped but did not arrest, and also allowed them to help ICE transport detainees – a move that outraged a number of D.C. Council members.

“That’s a huge betrayal of our values as D.C. residents,” council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) said in an interview.

Smith’s order retained restrictions on helping ICE with immigration arrests or inquiring about people’s immigration status while in their custody – limitations that reflect D.C. law.

But by Thursday night, Bondi had rescinded Smith’s new order and suspended the existing D.C. police policies that placed guardrails on cooperation with ICE – a dramatic shift in the deep-blue District that, during Trump’s first term, the mayor proudly called a “sanctuary city.”

Trump has repeatedly targeted Democratic cities with sanctuary-city laws, which restrict or prohibit local law enforcement from aiding immigration authorities. He said of D.C. on Monday that “this city will no longer be a sanctuary for illegal alien criminals. We will have full, seamless, integrated cooperation at all levels of law enforcement and will deploy officers across the District with an overwhelming presence.”

The Justice Department said Bondi believed that Smith’s order would allow D.C. to continue with some of its sanctuary-city policies. In the order she issued Thursday night, Bondi rescinded Smith’s 2024 order limiting police inquiries about the immigration status of residents and one from 2023 that stopped police from making arrests solely for immigration violations.

“D.C. will not remain a sanctuary city actively shielding criminal aliens. It will not happen,” Bondi told Fox News’s Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday evening. “You must comply. You must give the information to our ICE – to our Homeland Security – officers. If they have information on an illegal alien living in D.C., they must give us that information.”

Bondi’s Thursday order also directed D.C. police to enforce local laws involving unlawful occupancy of public space “to the maximum extent possible” – seemingly in line with Trump’s desire to clear homeless encampments. Smith said in her sworn declaration that this action had implications for policing public demonstrations, and she worried that Bondi’s directive could divert police resources away from fighting crime to enforce public-space laws.

Multiple D.C. lawmakers immediately condemned Bondi’s order Thursday night.

“This order is a patently unlawful power grab that represents a break-the-glass moment for our democracy. It cannot and will not stand,” council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) said in a statement.

Like Trump’s asserted takeover of the D.C. police department, Bondi’s order has no modern precedent.

The Home Rule Act says that the president may “direct” the mayor to provide police services for federal purposes and that the mayor “shall provide” them to him after declaring that special conditions of an emergency exist. But the emergency can last a maximum of 30 days, unless the president can secure approval from Congress to extend the emergency, which Trump says he intends to seek.

In part because the law is untested, confusion reigned in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s executive action about the chain of command at the D.C. police department.

D.C. officials have interpreted the Home Rule Act to mean that they are providing law enforcement services to the president while retaining ownership of the department – not surrendering control. The provision is titled “Emergency control of police,” and the White House made clear Tuesday that it saw the president as the one in control. In his executive order, he delegated his authority to Bondi.

Schwalb said in the lawsuit that the president’s assertion of total control and Bondi’s attempt to rewrite department policy are entirely outside the bounds of temporarily using local law enforcement for a “federal purpose.” He also argued that the actions violated the District clause of the Constitution, which gives Congress the ultimate authority and oversight of the nation’s capital and its laws, and that Congress’s Home Rule Act intended to narrowly limit the president’s authority and gave the mayor authority over the police department.

D.C.’s law limiting cooperation with ICE – known as the Sanctuary Values Amendment Act of 2020 – has recently drawn attention from Congress. Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled House voted to nullify D.C.’s sanctuary-city law and mandate full cooperation with federal authorities, part of a steady drumbeat of bills GOP lawmakers have taken up that intervene in D.C. policy.

The bill’s chances are unclear in the Senate, where the filibuster would require support from Democrats. But if Bondi’s order were carried out, it would achieve the same end.

When Congress was debating what to include in the Home Rule Act in the early 1970s, lawmakers rejected a proposal to give the president the power to appoint a D.C. police chief, said Reyes, who was nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden.

On the question of whether Trump can enlist D.C. police officers to help enforce immigration laws, Reyes said that would probably pass legal muster despite D.C. laws that prevent cooperation with federal immigration officials, saying provisions in the federal Home Rule Act would probably take precedence over local laws. Attorneys for both sides said they would try to reach a compromise on immigration enforcement issues over the coming days.

Before the court hearing, between 75 and 100 people appeared outside D.C. police headquarters at a protest organized by Free DC, their mission spelled out in a handmade banner colored in with markers by people on the ground: “THE BONDI ORDER IS UNLAWFUL. PROTECT DC COMMUNITIES.”

“This isn’t helping,” said 31-year-old Dennis Jing, a former National Guard member. “It’s oppression.”