Man wrote ‘manifesto’ detailing intention to plant bomb in Tacoma, charges say

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

A man suspected by federal prosecutors for threatening to set off a bomb in Tacoma will also face litigation in Pierce County.

Prosecutors charged David Michael Eddo, 46, with first-degree attempted malicious placement of an explosive, second-degree attempted malicious placement of an explosive, attempt to possess an explosive device, unlawful manufacture, sale or offer to sell explosives, threat to bomb or injure property and felony harassment with an emphasis on threats to kill.

Eddo was arrested in June and charged in the U.S. District Court for illegal possession of ammunition. He was detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac, but is now in custody at the Pierce County Jail.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Eddo’s behalf during his Wednesday arraignment. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ashcraft set bail at $3 million, according to court records. Prosecutors requested bail be set at $5 million.

A court statement from one of the prosecutors listed as a victim in the alleged bomb threat described the impact this had on them and another attorney who was also an alleged target.

“We knew that he had a list of people that he wanted to kill and that he wanted to use a bomb. Initially we didn’t know that his focus was, apparently, the county-city building, and we knew he had our home address, so we worried about an attack of some sort at our house,” the statement said. Charging documents

An investigation into Eddo’s alleged bomb threats began when his wife reported to the FBI National Threat Operations Center in May that she received a text message manifesto from him about building a bomb. His wife alleged the manifesto was written as if he had built the bomb and it was an explanation for his actions if the threats were carried out, according to charging documents.

The manifesto discussed Eddo’s father who had been killed working at the Port of Tacoma about 20 years ago. Text messages and documents from the manifesto allege Eddo believed the government killed his father and covered it up.

Also discussed in the alleged manifesto was Eddo’s 2019 conviction for drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. Eddo believed he was wrongfully convicted. Lawyers and a judge who were involved in the criminal case were listed as victims for the bomb threats and their home addresses were in the manifesto, court documents show.

Investigators went through excerpts in the manifesto sent to his wife where Eddo allegedly described his intentions and motivations for the attack.

One excerpt said, “I choose this method because I don’t want to go back to prison I’m not a criminal. To make a scene big enough for the world to examine my actions and why.”

Another excerpt in the manifesto said, “Why build a bomb and ill (sic) people because they used illegal methods to try and kill me and silence me over a murder I wouldn’t let go of the murder of my father …”

During a search of Eddo’s home on June 12, a seargent from the Sheriff’s Office said that the items found could be used for making homemade explosive devices that could cause mass casualties, charging documents show.

Some of the items listed in documents found in Eddo’s home were: Ammonium Perchlorate-6 lbs / Potassium Nitrate / Potassium Perchlorate / Red Iron Oxide Aluminum Powder Magnesium Powder with Striker 3 small Oxygen Canisters / 1 Large Oxygen Canister Safety fuse Electric matches Bullet shell/casing with fuse

Eddo allegedly admitted to building a bomb several years ago during a phone interview at the FBI Seattle Field Office in June. Investigators say through his phone he showed the FBI agents the video of the bomb detonating. Eddo denied writing the manifesto, but later said that he often forgets what he says, documents show.

Text messages to Eddo’s wife that were from 2021 allegedly showed the defendant documenting his wish to “blow himself up in a court house.” He said he would be an “American hero,” according to a message from September 2021, charging documents show.

He also allegedly sent messages to his 21-year-old son describing his ability to build bombs and ways he could hurt or kill the people listed in the manifesto.

Eddo was arrested on June 12 by the FBI for possession of ammunition, documents show, after more than 20 rounds were found in his garage. Due to his 2019 conviction, Eddo is prohibited from having firearms or ammunition. Eddo was released on an electronic home monitoring device for the federal charge.

Prosecutors stated their concerns for the safety of the public, the people named in the manifesto as well as their families and Eddo’s family. Prosecutors were also concerned for the safety of people at a local labor union in Fife where Eddo worked after he texted his wife threatening to shoot up their hall, documents show.