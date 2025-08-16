Ask the doctors: Plan ahead for a productive visit with the doctor

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My new doctor always starts talking before I’m finished, and after that it’s hard to get another chance to speak. Sometimes my symptoms get brushed aside like they’re not important. After the appointment, I often still have questions. What can I do?

Dear Reader: Your letter echoes concerns we have heard from other readers. And numerous patient surveys show that your experience of being interrupted, and feeling that your concerns are not addressed, is not an isolated one. The data from these surveys also show this happens more often to older adults and female patients.

In our experience, the relationship between patient and doctor works best when it’s treated as a partnership. If this dynamic isn’t one that comes naturally to your own health care provider, there are steps you can take to guide it in that direction. It requires planning ahead and being willing to be more assertive during your appointment.

Before you arrive, organize your needs for the appointment into a concise mission statement. This will be useful for your doctor and for you. Begin by letting your doctor know you want a moment to state your goal for the appointment, as well as your questions and concerns. Your mission statement will let your doctor mentally prepare for how best to structure the rest of your appointment. Studies have shown that when a patient prepares and speaks uninterrupted, it takes less than two minutes to present their information.

If you have a specific medical issue, present it in a concise and fact-filled narrative. Your doctor needs to know when your symptoms began, whether they have changed or grown worse, the specifics of where they are occurring, and exactly what they feel like. Many patients find it helpful to take notes as their doctor answers and to keep track of follow-up questions. At the end of the appointment, summarize the information to make sure you understood everything correctly. And don’t forget that the nurses and physician’s assistants in the practice can also help with additional questions, clarification and guidance.

If a medical visit veers off track and you feel you are not being heard, be prepared with a few short but pointed phrases. They can be as simple as “I appreciate your expertise, but I know my body and something isn’t right,” or “This isn’t normal for me.” Then follow up by asking the doctor to give the issue more thought. Some people don’t feel comfortable being assertive in this way. In those cases, it can be helpful to bring an advocate to your appointment. This can be useful in virtual appointments as well as in-person visits.

If a doctor just isn’t a good fit, consider switching to someone new. Make sure the new doctor has good credentials, is on your insurance plan, is accepting new patients and has no red flags in their online reviews. It takes time and effort, but the payoff is worth it. A strong doctor-patient relationship builds trust, and the data show it results in better health care.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.