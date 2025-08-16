Environmental groups sue over Energy Department report downplaying climate change

By Lisa Friedman New York Times

A new lawsuit in federal court alleges that the Trump administration violated the law by secretly recruiting a group of people who reject the scientific consensus on climate change to write a report downplaying global warming.

The Environmental Defense Fund and the Union of Concerned Scientists, both environmental groups, accused the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency of “flagrant violations” of a law that governs advisory committees.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Tuesday. It alleges that in March, Chris Wright, the energy secretary, “quietly arranged for five handpicked skeptics of the effects of climate change” to form a committee called the Climate Working Group that then wrote a report downplaying the threat of rising greenhouse gas emissions. Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the EPA, cited the report to justify a plan to repeal the legal foundation for regulating climate pollution.

But the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1972 does not allow federal agencies to recruit or rely on secret groups when engaging in policymaking, according to the lawsuit. The law requires that any groups developed to advise federal policy must be disclosed and that meetings, emails and other records be made public.

“This is one of the most brazen violations of federal law on one of the single most consequential issues to the lives of millions of Americans,” said Vickie Patton, general counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund.

The lawsuit alleges that the agencies “have sought to manufacture a basis to reject” widespread scientific agreement that the burning of fossil fuels is the primary contributor to global warming, and that swift action is needed to avoid the worst consequences.

On Thursday, the environmental groups filed a separate motion asking the court to block the EPA from moving forward with a plan to repeal a scientific determination made by the government in 2009 that climate pollution harms public health and welfare. That assessment, known as the endangerment finding, is the basis for regulating greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act.

Officials with the Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment. An EPA official said the agency does not comment on current or pending litigation.

The authors of the Department of Energy report were Steven E. Koonin, a physicist and author of a bestselling book that calls climate science “unsettled”; Judith Curry, a climatologist who has cautioned of alarmism about warming; John Christy, an atmospheric scientist who doubts the extent to which human activity has caused global warming; Roy Spencer, a meteorologist at the University of Alabama, Huntsville; and Ross McKitrick, an economics professor at the University of Guelph in Canada.

Koonin said in an email that he is not an attorney and not qualified to offer an opinion on the lawsuit. Curry said in an email that the Climate Working Group “provided technical information to the DOE, not policy advice.” Christy and McKitrick declined to comment, and Spencer did not respond to a request for comment.

Documents obtained by the Environmental Defense Fund under public records laws show that Koonin began contacting Trump administration officials within weeks of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In one email exchange, Koonin reached out in February to Zeldin’s chief of staff, Eric Amidon.

“I was told (through a mutual friend of mine and the Administrator’s) that I should contact you to set up a meeting with Mr. Zeldin,” Koonin wrote. “The subject is to offer technical assistance from me and colleagues in the review of the Endangerment Finding.”

Amidon replied that the agency was “moving right along on this topic” and said he would set up a call for Koonin with EPA officials. On Friday, Koonin said the call never occurred, writing in an email, “A search of my records shows no further contact with the EPA (whether by phone, video, or in person)” after the Feb. 16 email exchange.

Koonin did send Amidon a memo of what he called “inconvenient truths” on climate change, including a claim widely rejected by mainstream scientists that “there is no basis to conclude that human emissions enhance natural ‘greenhouse’ warming in any amount.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.