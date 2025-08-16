Letters to the Editor for Saturday, Aug. 16

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Clean water the answer to salmon recovery

I was down by Granite Point on the Lower Granite reservoir where I and many Washington State University and University of Idaho students did or usually go swimming and it is full of toxic algae, this is in line with the other reservoirs along the Upper and Lower Snake River. Signs say don’t go in the water, eat the fish, let your animals in the water. What about all the wildlife that drink the reservoir water? How is that affecting their health?

This issue continues to push the only solution to salmon recovery: clean water in the reservoirs that we all need as living organisms. Even the hydropower generated at all the federally owned dams are paid for by us taxpayers. How come we don’t get free electric? Even the Dams on the Lower Snake, where does that power go? Does it stay in the local community or does the Bonneville Power Industry sell it on the Grid to other states or the highest bidder? The hydro-electric system on the Snake River is not only a hazard but a waste of money. We need to develop alternative energy that doesn’t cause salmon to go extinct or create toxic lakes from algae.

Julian Matthews

Pullman

Grateful to Rep. Mike Simpson for reinstating Nez Perce hatchery funds

I am grateful to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who quickly succeeded in restoring the flow of already-approved payments to the Nez Perce Tribe’s Kooskia National Fish Hatchery. I hope there will be no more payment delays, and I hope Rep. Simpson secures adequate funding for the hatchery for the next decade.

Why is this so important? The reason reminds me of the proverb that begins: “For the want of a nail …”

The Kooskia National Fish Hatchery, managed by the Nez Perce Tribe, has only four employees. Their work, however, could mean the difference between the survival or extinction of the Southern Resident orcas. For the Kooskia hatchery produces spring chinook salmon. The orcas are particularly reliant on spring chinook runs, and as the spring chinook runs approach extinction, so do the orcas. I must believe that there is still hope for our orcas, but the survival of the spring chinook is also critical for the entire Columbia Basin ecosystem and especially the high-altitude forests in Idaho that rely on nutrients from salmon to feed many species of animals and even the forest itself.

The failure to pay already-appropriated funding could have been the result of malignant intent or incompetence. Neither alternative is acceptable. But in the end, I don’t care why it happened. I am just grateful to Rep. Simpson for getting the payments flowing again. We could have lost a whole lot more than four jobs in a hatchery.

Marjorie Millner

Vancouver

Unions are corrupt

The unions are just an extension of the Democratic party. I belonged to one for over 20 years and I witnessed corruption, firsthand!

David Darlow

Spokane

Baumgartner’s big, beautiful(ly bad) bill vote

Yo, Michael, did you see this headline in The Spokesman Review, your hometown newspaper?

“Northwest Republicans help House pass ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ extending tax cuts while cutting Medicaid, increasing debt”

Additionally, this paragraph sums up what you voted for and what will drastically affect your constituents:

“The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ extends the sweeping tax cuts Republicans passed during Trump’s first term in 2017, cuts other taxes temporarily, boosts spending on the military and immigration enforcement and cuts spending on health care and food assistance for low-income Americans, people with disabilities, pregnant women and young children. It pairs $4.8 trillion in new costs with just $1.4 trillion in spending cuts, adding $3.4 trillion to the national debt over 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.”

So, if I understand this, the billionaires get their tax breaks extended, the low-income group gets food and health care cuts, and the debt is increased? I remember when the Republican party was the fiscal conservative party. Do you? Boy, have times changed, eh?

What you voted for will come to roost when your children and grandchildren are paying the debt you voted for. I hope they get good jobs to help bail out your mistake.

How many billionaires live in the 5th District? But that doesn’t matter, because you helped them while thumbing your nose at the rest of the 5th.

Vinton Eberly

Spokane Valley

Where our rep’s loyalty lies

In voting “Yes” for Trump’s B.B. Bill, Congressman Baumgartner has shown the people of the 5th District where his true loyalties lie.

In spite of his self-congratulatory horn tooting in letters to constituents of how wonderful and beneficial Trump’s bill is, Baumgartner’s vote to fatten the wallets of the wealthiest citizens cannot be denied.

Let’s look at the facts about the bill that Baumgartner helped vote into law;

“… Wealthy people will get the biggest tax cuts from the bill by far. While low-income families will see a modest change in their tax bills, most high-income households will pay much less than they otherwise would have.”

“According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy’s analysis, 72% of the value of the tax cuts will go to the top 20% of earners – those making more than $153,600 – and more than 20% of the cuts will go to the top 1%, those earning more than $916,900.”

(Excerpts from a recent Washington Post article : “How Trump’s Big Bill Will Affect You, From Medicaid Cuts to Tax Credits”)

To put it bluntly, those who have the most will now receive even more, while the rest of us will receive less.

Can we afford to keep a representative who supports such favoritism for the wealthy in office?

Diane L. Shuman

Spokane

How about a town hall?

Rep. Baumgartner, I find it interesting and actually very disappointing that on your summer break, where you are required to connect with your constituents in Eastern Washington, that you schedule no town halls in Spokane to hear the concerns of those of us who want to talk to you. Instead, you spend a full week in Israel being convinced by the Israeli government of their destruction and death to Palestine that they are rooting out the Hamas.

The reality is, they will never succeed at that, as their horrific attacks and inhumanity to the Palestinian people has and will continue to manifest many young Palestinian men to join Hamas to revenge the horror of their lives at the actions of Netanyahu and his radical right wing supporters.

These young people have seen their entire families murdered by bombs that have destroyed their homes, schools and hospitals, leaving them without shelter, food, water or medical care. Unlike you, who are supporting this starvation and massive killings, the leaders of many European nations have accused Netanyahu and his government of war crimes and he has been indicted by the Hague to stand trial for these atrocities. Netanyahu is desperate to keep the conflict going as, if it is settled, he will face a trial and conviction in Israel for crimes he has been charged with in his own country prior to this war.

He is manipulating Trump, our Congress and anyone else who will believe his lies to protect himself. Wake up, Baumgartner, and schedule a town hall here in Spokane.

Christi Smith

Spokane

OBBB affects local hospitals

After months of promising to not cut Medicaid for his constituents, Rep. Michael Baumgartner folded like a cheap suit and voted for the Trump budget bill. No real surprise there, as he’s been notable mainly as a compliant lemming during his short tenure in the House. What will that vote mean for rural hospitals in our area?

We know that in anticipation of reduced Medicaid reimbursements, at least one rural hospital in Nebraska has announced it will close. We also know from available sources that Washington has 14 hospitals described as high risk for closure. St Joseph’s Hospital in Chewelah is unique among them, having operated at a net loss for three consecutive years. How long will Providence continue to sink money into this facility? We do know they closed Deer Park Hospital in 2008 because of operating losses. Hospitals in Colville and Republic also reported losses but did not make the list.

Baumgartner hid the impact of his vote by delaying implementation until after the midterm election next year. Why? Could it be because he knows his vote will hurt the very people that give him their vote? If St Joseph’s were to close, all folks in the community will suffer, not just Medicaid recipients. Heart attack victims will need to survive the transfer to Spokane, as will unstable obstetric, accident and stroke patients. Visiting hospitalized family will require commuting to Spokane or Colville. All in service of giving wealthy citizens, like Baumgartner, a tax break. Well done, Mike!

Roger Haick

Loon Lake

Brutal stretch for school employees

In response to the Central Valley school districts decision to start school early and get a bonus week off in February.

Seems this is “Valley” trend, WV, EV and CV, as they’ve all decided their employees and teachers are in need of this. This traditional week off in Europe is commonly called “ski week,” for just that. Although John Parker describes the time between winter break and spring break a “brutal stretch” I find this hard to believe. Especially considering the fact that there are also two three-day weeks in between these breaks. How brutal it must be to have to go three months without a week off in a critical time of year for your students. How brutal is this addition week off for single mothers or fathers that must now find child care, while you unwind from the brutal life of a school employee.

Maybe the coming bonds and needs for funding should be reflected in the lack of consideration to the families for which it serves?

I can’t wait to see the results of the “summer burn out” cure that four days of starting school early will cure? Seems it’s just justification for the new four days for ski week in February that you must make up for, got to keep up with the 180 days of required learning. Of course the teachers union thought this was a good idea, I wonder why. Hopefully this additional vacation time will produce better more well equipped kids!

Brian Moat

Spokane Valley