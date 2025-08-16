Man accused of hitting man with car before kidnapping, raping woman in Spokane

A SWAT team burst into a South Hill home Friday and arrested a 36-year-old man accused of hitting a man with a car before kidnapping and raping a woman who had a no-contact order against the suspect, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Taylor Q. Gudgel was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, felony protection order violation, unlawful imprisonment and first-degree assault, according to a police news release. All the charges, except the assault charge, involved domestic violence.

Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to Greene Street and Sprague Avenue where someone could be heard screaming in the background and operators believed they heard a physical altercation, police said. Officers found a man with significant injuries lying in the street. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers determined Gudgel assaulted the man during a fight and hit the man, who was on foot, with a vehicle. Police said the man and the woman, who police say was later kidnapped and raped by Gudgel, were acquaintances and Gudgel saw the pair together prior to Thursday’s assault.

A relative of the woman called police shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday saying she believed Gudgel kidnapped the woman, who had a domestic violence protection order against him.

Detectives located Gudgel’s vehicle at about 2:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of East 26th Avenue, according to police. SWAT members broke into the home where they found Gudgel and the woman inside. Gudgel was arrested, and the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233 or the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Advocacy at (509) 481-0794, police said. For more information, visit endtheviolencespokane.org.

Call 911 in an emergency.