Sounders fall as patient Minnesota United scores late for 1-0 victory

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

It’s patience that makes a successful hunter.

Minnesota United suffered against the Sounders’ newfound defense but stuck with their style of play and waited for their chance. It happened in the 73rd minute when Seattle conceded a corner kick.

Loons midfielder Joseph Rosales played a short pass to Joaquín Pereyra outside the left corner of the box. Pereyra disregarded Sounders winger Paul Rothrock’s presence and powered a left-footed shot over Seattle’s defense and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Sounders defender Yeimar and winger Pedro de la Vega had threatening chances in second-half stoppage time. But Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair punched both away to kill not only Seattle’s chances to get an equalizer but with the 1-0 result, Minnesota also ended the Sounders’ 10-match unbeaten streak and swept regular-season series for the first time in club history.

It’s the Sounders’ first loss at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., since 2021.

Minnesota’s spoils also include moving up to second in the Western Conference standings. Seattle remains fourth with a game in hand.

The Sounders haven’t been goalless in a match since a FIFA men’s Club World Cup loss against European champion Paris Saint-Germain on June 23. In MLS play, Seattle last failed to net a goal in a match on June 8 against Cascadia rival Vancouver in Canada.

Seattle (11-7-8) couldn’t work their way around Minnesota’s five-man backline in the opening half. Osaze De Rosario used his athleticism to soar into the air for possible headers, but the best soared higher over the bar in the 19th minute to help keep the match goalless in the opening half.

The Loons (13-6-8) had two shot attempts in the opening 30 minutes. Stefan Frei handled the one on-target from distance smartly, not allowing a potential rebound shot. Minnesota’s second look had a dangerous feel, but defender Nicolás Romero’s left-footed swipe was wide of goal in the 29th minute.

Frei returned to the starting lineup. He’s been out since suffering a concussion in second-half stoppage time against Columbus on July 6.

Reed Baker-Whiting played on the left wing, De Rosario started up top and Jackson Ragen resumed his center back role for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer’s only changes to the opening lineup.

Seattle will switch back to tournament mentality for a Leagues Cup quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. They’ll host Mexico’s Club Puebla at Lumen Field.

The Sounders were undefeated in three Phase One games to advance. Puebla was 2-1 to clinch the fourth and final berth from the Liga MX standings.