European leaders to join Zelenskyy for meeting with Trump

By Daryna Krasnolutska, Alberto Nardelli and Andrea Palasciano Bloomberg Bloomberg

European leaders will join Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump on Monday in Washington, a show of support as Ukraine’s leader faces growing U.S. pressure to agree to a quick peace deal with Russia that involves ceding swaths of territory.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have confirmed their participation. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will join the talks as well, according to an official.

The move comes as European nations shift their focus toward providing Ukraine with robust security guarantees that will be discussed during a video call of the so-called coalition-of-the-willing countries on Sunday afternoon.

“We must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine and Europe’s vital security interests,” von der Leyen told reporters in a joint news conference with Zelenskyy in Brussels ahead of the call. There can be no limitation on the country’s military and “its borders cannot be changed by force,” she added.

“These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone,” she said. “And these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table.”

Trump said after his talks with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday that he’ll urge Zelenskyy to make a quick deal, and sounded receptive to the Russian president’s demands that Ukraine give up large areas of land in the east of the country. European leaders are skeptical that a peace agreement can be rapidly reached, or that Putin even wants one.

Monday’s talks will include, among other things, security guarantees, territorial issues, and continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, according to a German statement.

It’ll be Zelenskyy’s first visit in the White House since February, when his Oval Office encounter with Trump turned into a public shouting match and led to the U.S. briefly pausing military aid to Ukraine.

While the two leaders patched up their relationship since then, the Ukrainian president needs all the support he can muster as the U.S. president presses for a fast peace deal, and Putin sticks to his maximalist demands.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen welcomed Trump’s willingness to contribute to security guarantees with Europe. Trump and Putin agreed at their summit in Alaska that the U.S. would be able to offer Ukraine security guarantees, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, said on Sunday. The Kremlin hasn’t commented on the potential arrangement.

The specifics of a U.S. contribution to any security guarantees for Ukraine are unclear. The discussions have touched upon the possibility of granting Kyiv assurances from some allies – similar to those of NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause – which commits members to defend each other if attacked, said the people.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, and cautioned that a NATO-like mechanism would be difficult. An alternative would be bolstering, through U.S. commitments, earlier plans coordinated by the U.K. and France, which included reassurance forces, monitoring and air cover, the people said.

“It is important that America agrees to work with Europe to provide security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “But there are no details how it’ll work and what America’s role will be, what Europe’s role will be, what the EU can do.”

“We need security to work in practice like Article 5 of NATO. And we consider EU accession to be part of security guarantees,” he said.

Trump also indicated he could be looking to organize a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as early as within a week, the people said.

Zelenskyy has said repeatedly that he’s willing to meet Putin. The Kremlin has yet to provide a similar commitment, and many European officials doubt he wants to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is halfway through its fourth year.

Ahead of the meeting with Putin, Trump told allies that reaching a ceasefire would be his key demand. He also threatened to walk out and impose tough new punitive measures on Moscow and countries buying its oil if it wasn’t met. Yet Trump signaled on Friday that he wasn’t in a rush to implement fresh penalties on Russia’s trading partners.

Following his calls with Zelenskyy and European leaders early Saturday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that it had been “determined by all” that the best way to end the war was to achieve a peace deal and “not a mere Ceasefire Agreement.”

Trump told Zelenskyy and European leaders that Putin wants Ukraine to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine’s east, renewing earlier demands, Bloomberg previously reported.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out giving up all of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which comprise Donbas. Moscow’s forces only partially control the region, having failed to take it militarily after more than a decade of fighting that predated Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia would also halt advancing its claims over the parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions it doesn’t now control, effectively freezing the battle lines there. The Kremlin could also potentially withdraw troops from other regions such as Sumy and Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast, areas near the Russian border where Kremlin forces control only small pockets of land.

According to an assessment by the U.K. defense ministry, it would take Russia more than four years to fully occupy the four Ukrainian regions it laid claim to in 2022. That would come at a cost of nearly 2 million additional Russian casualties based on current battlefield advances, the ministry said on X.

While maintaining that any territorial decisions are for Zelenskyy to make, Trump has repeatedly signaled that a peace agreement would include land “swaps,” and has urged the Ukrainian president to make a deal.

“The constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to give up territory or trade land,” Zelenskyy said Sunday and reiterated his call for a trilateral leaders summit. “So far Russia gives no sign the trilateral will happen,” he said. “If Russia refuses, then new sanctions should follow.”