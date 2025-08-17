Katey Treloar and Francisco R. Velázquez: Getting ready for college: How executive function and neurodiversity shape student success

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Katey Treloar and Francisco R. Velázquez

College is often portrayed as a time of newfound independence – a chance for young adults to “spread their wings and fly.” But what happens when students arrive on campus unprepared to manage their time, responsibilities, and emotions on their own?

The truth is, many first-year college students struggle – not because they lack intelligence or motivation, but because they lack what is known as “executive function skills.” These include time management, goal setting, organization, and self-regulation. While essential for all students, these skills are especially critical for those who are neurodivergent.

So, what is “neurodiversity or neurodivergent?” Neurodiversity is the concept that everybody’s brains work differently, and that these differences are normal. Neurodivergent, which is not a medical diagnosis, is an umbrella term that refers to individuals who process information in a way that is not typical for their age. Neurodivergent individuals do not have a brain that works incorrectly; its functionality simply differs from most of their peers. According to a recent study from the American Enterprise Institute, neurodivergent individuals collectively are estimated to be 15-20% of the United States population. Autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and learning disabilities are examples of neurodivergent conditions or identities.

According to numerous education experts, students whose brains work differently often face challenges during their K-12 education; when they get to college, the challenges don’t stop, they just change. Katey Treloar mentions that in her role as an executive function coach she’s heard countless parents say, “They’re in college now – it’s time for them to figure it out.” But independence isn’t something students magically acquire on move-in day. Without explicit instruction and practice in strategies like maintaining sleep hygiene, planning assignments, or advocating with professors, students are often set up to fail at a time when success matters most.

The good news is that we have seen positive reforms aimed at supporting the neurodivergent students. For instance, under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, many schools have developed plans to support students with academic, organizational and social accommodations that can help a child access learning at school. For individuals with ADHD, for example, this might involve adjustments during the school day to help them stay focused, as well as tools to manage hyperactivity. Many schools have therapists who work with neurodivergent students daily, helping them to strengthen their skills in the classroom and beyond.

So, what can you and your student do to set the stage for a successful first week, month, and semester?

Reach out to the disability support office before the semester begins. These departments are often overwhelmed during the first weeks of school, and waiting could mean missing opportunities. When you connect, ask specifically about accommodations for executive function challenges. These might include access to assistive technology, note-taking support, extended time on tests, and priority registration. Also inquire about organizational support, quiet study spaces, and tutoring resources. Once you gather this information, write it down and place it somewhere your student will see often. Amid the chaos of the first semester, your student may forget about available resources.

If something is a challenge at home, it will be even harder when your child is living independently. Help your student build habits now – before they leave. If they struggle to wake up on time, troubleshoot that routine together.

Independence doesn’t mean doing everything alone. Teach your student to approach challenges with an “If … then…” mindset. If you miss a class, then email the professor and ask a classmate for notes. If you fail a test, then visit office hours or schedule time with a tutor. If you’re having roommate issues, then talk to the resident assistant or explore housing resources. These simple scripts give students a starting point when stress makes problem-solving feel overwhelming.

In addition, there should be some non-negotiables. Parents should set a few clear expectations before their student heads off to college. First, parents should have regular access to their student’s grades. Unless your child is fully funding their own education, it’s reasonable to check grades every couple of weeks. Academic performance offers valuable insight into how your student is adjusting, and early awareness allows families to address any concerns proactively – rather than being blindsided at the end of the semester.

Second, have an open discussion about medication. Make sure your child understands the importance of keeping prescriptions secure and never sharing them with others.

Finally, encourage your student to attend office hours for each class at least once during the first month. It’s crucial that students introduce themselves to their professors and begin building these relationships early. When challenges inevitably arise, like a missed class, a low grade, or a late assignment – having an established connection can make all the difference in finding support and solutions.

College success isn’t just about academic readiness – it’s about life readiness. With preparation, communication, and support, students can step into this new chapter not only with excitement but with the tools they need to thrive.

Katey Treloar, M.Ed, is the founder and coach of Executive Function Coaching. Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP is the health officer of Spokane Regional Health District.