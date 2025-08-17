One big inning dooms Spokane Indians in series finale loss to Vancouver 6-1

Matt Scanell ended the competitive portion of the game with a three-run home run in the third inning and the Spokane Indians lost to the Vancouver Canadians 6-1 in the finale of a High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

The Indians, who lost five of six this week, fell to 22-26 in the second half – 121/2 games behind first-place Eugene (34-13) pending the Emeralds’ late result with 18 to play.

Vancouver’s JR Freethy led off the game with a single, then Indians starter Josh Grosz issued back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases. Grosz’ third consecutive walk, to third baseman Tucker Toman, forced in a run.

Freethy reached base in the first inning via hit or walk in each of the six games of the series, and Vancouver scored nine first inning runs over the week.

Grosz tossed a 1-2-3 second, but Canadians shortstop Nick Goodwin led off the third with a solo homer, his 11th of the season. Carter Cunningham hit a one-out double, stole third, and scored on a throwing error by catcher Jimmy Obertop to make it 3-0.

The Canadians (26-22) weren’t done. Toman doubled, Jay Harry walked then Scannell crushed one off the caboose in right center – his first homer of the season – and Vancouver led 6-0 after three.

Grosz (0-4) got through five innings, allowing seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts. He threw 96 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Grosz, a 2023 11th-round pick of the New York Yankees, has allowed 19 earned runs over 20 innings in four starts since joining the Colorado Rockies organization in the July trade for MLB third baseman Ryan McMahon.

The Indians broke up the shutout against Canadians starter Jackson Wentworth in the fifth when Andy Perez doubled, went to third on a flyout and scored on a single by Skyler Messinger.

But the Indians only managed eight hits and one walk against four Vancouver pitchers en route to their fifth loss of the week.