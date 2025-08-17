Ronnie Rondell, stuntman set on fire for Pink Floyd cover, dies at 88

By Livia Albeck-Ripka New York Times

Ronnie Rondell, a stuntman who was set alight on the cover of a Pink Floyd album, and who performed in movies such as “Twister” and “The Matrix Reloaded,” died Tuesday at a senior living center in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was 88.

His family announced the death in an online obituary but did not provide a cause.

Rondell grew up in Hollywood as the son of a stuntman and became known for his own gymnastics and diving skills. He drove exploding cars, flipped over flaming cannons and was at times set on fire, including in the 1968 film “Ice Station Zebra.”

For the cover of Pink Floyd’s 1975 album, “Wish You Were Here,” Rondell, wearing a fire-retardant layer beneath a business suit, was dowsed with gasoline and lit ablaze. Yet even he acknowledged the anxiety that sometimes came with the job.

“I think everybody has a fear of fire,” he said in an interview posted online. “We know what it’s like to be burned.”

He performed in dozens of films, including the 1962 film “How the West Was Won,” the 1987 film “Lethal Weapon” and the 1991 film “Thelma and Louise,” and coordinated stunts for many other productions, including the television series “Charlie’s Angels,” which ran from 1976 to 1981, and the 1997 film “Batman & Robin.”

Ronald Reid Rondell was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Hollywood, California, to Ronald S. and Ruth (Durham) Rondell.

His fascination with stunt work began when he visited sets with his father and was allowed to play with props including swords and guns, he said in a video from 1991.

In high school, Rondell was a diver who competed on the 3-meter springboard. He later joined the U.S. Navy. “When I got out of the Navy, I told my dad I wanted to be a stuntman,” he said in the same interview.

His father responded, “Well, go ahead.”

On May 23, 1969, Rondell married Mary Smith in Palms Spring, California. The couple had two sons, R.A. Rondell and Reid Rondell. Both children became involved in the stunt industry.

In 1985, Reid Rondell, 22, was killed when his helicopter crashed during the filming of the CBS television series “Airwolf.” A producer, Donald Bellisario, informed Ronnie Rondell of the death, according to a news report at the time. “He was obviously broken up by it, but he told me, ‘You know, it goes with the territory,’ ” Bellisario said.

In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by his brother, Ric; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Rondell was also a director and a co-founder of the company Stunts Unlimited.

Despite his daredevil feats, he was known for prioritizing safety. In a 1983 interview, he opposed the use of live ammunition on sets.

His final performance was in the 2003 film “The Matrix Reloaded,” in which his son R.A. Rondell was the supervising stunt coordinator.

But what he remained best known for was the Pink Floyd cover.

The shoot took place on a Hollywood studio lot. Rondell was lit on fire about 15 times before a gust of wind blew the flames toward his face, he and others recalled in the 2012 documentary “Pink Floyd: The Story of Wish You Were Here.”

“There’s a funny thing about fire,” Rondell said. “When it gets in your face, you’re going to move.”

