Slumping Storm narrowly fall to Mercury in ‘Forever Sue’ game

Sophia Vesely Seattle Times

The Storm cut the deficit to one point, but couldn’t squeeze out a comeback win against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday afternoon, reigniting their losing ways.

The eighth-ranked Storm fell to the fourth-ranked Mercury 85-82 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd of 14,169 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Sunday’s game, designated the “Forever Sue” game, honored Storm legend Sue Bird, whose eight-foot bronze statue was ceremoniously unveiled outside of Climate Pledge Arena earlier that morning.

Bird, donning a lime green button-up, received a standing ovation from the crowd as she took her usual courtside seat.

The 5-foot-9 point guard played 19 seasons with the Storm, leading them to all four of the franchise’s WNBA titles (2004, ’10, ’18 and ’20). The Storm retired her No. 10 jersey two years ago, which can be seen hanging from the arena’s rafters.

The Storm made it a full day of celebration for the playmaker, holding a fan festival outside of the stadium prior to the game with activities, giveaways and tributes to Bird.

The first 7,500 fans to enter the stadium were gifted a drawing of Bird by Seattle artist Keegan Hall.

The franchise made a play on Bird’s last name, hosting a race in the second quarter between four inflatable birds — a swan, a flamingo, a duck and a parrot — across the court.

The Storm projected heartfelt video messages from Bird’s UConn coach, Geno Auriemma, with whom Bird won two NCAA national titles, and Storm teammate and WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart, among others. They also interviewed former Storm teammates Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson during timeouts.

Storm guard Erica Wheeler’s clutch three-pointer gave the Storm their first lead of the game, 78-77, with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game.

The Mercury quickly responded with two layups and bank shot for a five-point lead with just 21 seconds on the clock.

Seattle forward Nneka Ogwumike drained a shot with 12.5 seconds left to pull the Storm to 83-80, but the basket was almost revoked due to a contentious call by the referees.

Storm guard Brittney Sykes added a layup to make it 83-82 with 3.3 seconds remaining.

The Mercury ran away with the game off a pair of free throws by former Washington Huskies and Storm guard Sami Whitcomb in the final two seconds.

The Storm came into the game finally at ease after Friday’s win, their first in seven games to break the longest active WNBA losing streak.

Seattle bested the Atlanta Dream 80-78 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., the first regular-season WNBA game played outside of the U.S.

The Mercury went on an 8-0 run early in the first quarter Sunday to take the lead.

The Storm couldn’t get them to fall, shooting 35.3% from the field and 20.0% from beyond the arc, but still managed to trail only 20-17 to end the period.

The Mercury went on a 6-1 run in the final minute of the second quarter for a nine-point lead, but Ogwumike cut it to 43-37 with a three-pointer in the final four seconds.

Ogwumike was hot in the second quarter, scoring 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting after a quiet two-point performance (1 of 3) in the first period.

The Storm continued to struggle beyond the arc, shooting as low as 12.5% during the second quarter and ending the half at 22.2% (2-for-9).

Seattle went on an 8-3 run to open the second half, pulling to 46-45 just over two minutes into the third quarter.

The Mercury regained momentum, extending their lead to eight, before the Storm went on a 7-1 run to pull to 60-58. The run was capped by Storm forward Gabby Williams’ reverse layup with 2:39 left, which earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Seattle still couldn’t squeeze out its first lead of the game, with Phoenix breaking away on a 7-2 run within the final two minutes to end the third period, 67-60.

Seattle knotted the game at 75 with 3:57 left in the game when Ogwumike capped off a 6-2 run with a theatrical putback layup.

Ogwumike ended with a game-high 24 points and eight rebounds.

Storm guard Skylar Diggins added 14 points, while Williams tallied 13.

The Storm were disciplined in transition, giving up no points off turnovers, despite punishing the Mercury with 20.