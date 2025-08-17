The Dirt: 67 homes to join hundreds planned for Grandview neighborhood

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A developer has submitted plans to the city of Spokane to turn 16 properties into 67 individual lots, according to city records.

Dubbed the Westridge, the long plat project is planned for a roughly 10-acre vacant site near Grandview Park.

Southwest of the intersection of Grandview Avenue and H Street, the area is entirely unserved by utilities, which is common in the area.

Other long plat projects nearby include turning vacant areas into full blown neighborhoods.

Immediately south of the Westridge is the Beard Addition, a massive 199-home long plat project by Lennar Corporation, a Miami-based firm that was named the second biggest home building company in the United States by Builder Magazine.

Immediately east of the Westridge is a long plat project planned by Greenstone Corporation, the Spokane-based firm that developed Kendall Yards. The firm is planning to build 111 homes on the site, according to city records.

The entirety of all three long plat projects fall within an area that was put under a housing moratorium in May of last year.

The second in two years, the moratorium was implemented by policymakers because the area’s infrastructure is lagging behind its growing population. The situation is concerning for its residents in the event they were forced to evacuate during a fire, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Plans for the Westridge were submitted as part of the pre-development process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are applied for.

Owner Debbie Rosenbrant said she wished to wait until after the meetings have concluded to comment on the project.

Plans were designed by Whipple Consulting Engineers, a Spokane Valley-based firm.

Washington Trust Bank plans $2.2 million lobby remodel

A remodel permit application has been submitted by Washington Trust Bank officials to revamp the lobby of its East Tower, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 601 W. 1st Ave., the project will focus on the bank’s west lobby, to match renovations recently made to its east lobby that included the adage of a Brews Bros coffee location.

Becky Sechler, director of retail banking, said the west lobby remodel project is expected to begin in late 2026.

“The goal is to better align the space with the needs of our clients,” Sechler wrote in an email. “These updates are part of Washington Trust’s long-term investment in Spokane’s downtown core, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to the community and our position as a leading financial institution.”

Work will also include developing a new Washington Trust Bank branch to the the building.

Sechler said the new branch will replace one at 706 W. 2nd Ave.

“Planning is in the early stages; however, we anticipate the Second & Wall branch and staff will move to Tower East in the first quarter of 2026 with the updates to the Main Financial Center happening later that year,” Sechler wrote in an email. “The current Second & Wall space will eventually be used by the Bank’s Learning and Development Team to support training and professional development classes and activities.”

The estimated $2.2 million remodel project was designed by Spokane-based Wolfe Architectural Group.

Mixed-use development planned just off 29th Avenue

In the heart of Spokane’s South Hill neighborhood, a developer is planning multiple projects including an adult family home, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Just a few blocks west of a Safeway location on 29th Avenue, the project includes one five-bedroom single family home and an adult family facility.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services defines an adult family home as a residential home licensed to care for up to six non-related residents. They provide room, board, laundry, necessary supervision and necessary help.

At 2711 S. Lee St., the site sits at the east end of Pinecrest Road, a street with homes known for their castle-like architecture.

The roughly .43-acre vacant lot was purchased by developer Solomon Agre for $500,000 in November, according to Spokane County property records.

Agre said he was not interested in commenting on the project.