Twelve kayakers, including 6 children, rescued off Washington coast

By Don Sweeney (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – Two families were on their way back from an overnight kayaking trip off the coast of Washington state when things turned difficult.

That led to the 12 kayakers – including six children – having to radio for help.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a radio report of kayakers in distress between Patos Island and Sucia Island near the Canadian border north of Puget Sound at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, the agency said in a news release.

A Coast Guard crew based in Bellingham, joined by nearby Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Washington State Parks rangers, responded to the distress call, the agency said.

“Officers learned that two families had gone out on an overnight guided kayaking tour and were on their way back when they encountered challenging conditions,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release.

“Realizing the conditions had surpassed their capabilities to safely continue the trip, they made the prudent decision to call for help before the situation worsened,” the agency said.

All 12 kayakers were rescued and taken to Orcas Island, the Coast Guard said. No injuries were reported.

“A VHF marine radio is a mariner’s lifeline when there is no cell phone service,” Capt. Michael Hunt, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, said in the release. “It proved its worth by helping save lives in the San Juan Islands.”

There are 172 named islands and reefs in the San Juan Islands, with Orcas Island being one of the largest, according to the San Juan Islands Visitor’s Bureau.

The islands are about 70 to 90 miles north of Seattle.