2 injured in separate stabbings less than seven hours apart in Seattle

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times Seattle Times

Two people were injured in separate stabbings Sunday evening and early Monday morning in Seattle, police say.

A 30-year-old man near the Westwood Village shopping center in Southwest Seattle told police officers early Monday morning that he was stabbed with a butcher knife while he was sleeping, the Seattle Police Department said.

At about 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers found the man bleeding from lacerations to his hands, upper chest and left leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police did not find the perpetrator, though they determined that the person had fled toward Roxhill Park and south on the Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail.

Hours earlier, a 29-year-old woman was slashed by a woman with a kitchen knife at an encampment along the Thornton Creek Trail green space in Lake City, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on the 11700 block of Lake City Way Northeast. The 29-year-old woman had a non-life-threatening laceration on her left hand and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police arrested a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of assault and booked her into the King County Jail, noting small amounts of blood on her right palm and one of her shins, police said. They recovered two colored kitchen knives from the woman.