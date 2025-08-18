Camp Ka-Mee-Lin celebrates 30 years of outdoor fun, friendship and faith in Post Falls

Summer camp counselors and campers let loose celebrating at the Camp Ka-Mee-Lin 30th birthday party held July 24 at Kiwanis Park in Post Falls. Approximately 120 children enjoy camp five days a week for 11 weeks during the summertime. (Lisa Ormond/FāVS News)

By Lisa Ormond FāVS News FāVS News

Last month, outdoor summer Camp Ka-Mee-Lin hosted a 30th birthday bash at Kiwanis Park in Post Falls for its families, campers, staff and community with music, BBQ, treats, music, games and good ol’ fun.

It was a celebration honoring the long-lasting contributions of this summertime rite-of-passage for kids that offers a playground in the woods alongside the Spokane River, focusing on developing character, confidence, kindness, tradition and friendships.

“We’re a community sharing ethics we believe in based on faith, and we’re having fun doing it.” said 65-year-old Tracy Mullennix, Post Falls recreation supervisor, who herself grew up in Spokane and went to Camp Sweyolakan in Coeur d’Alene as a Camp Fire girl.

“That’s why I love camp – it runs deep in my heart,” she said.

And what Camp Ka-Mee-Lin offers children who come to its space for a summertime experience is way more than meets the eye.

“Children here get to be a kid by creating, exploring, discovering, making friendships and develop new confidence,” Mullennix said.

Growth of Ka-Mee-Lin

Camp Ka-Mee-Lin began in 1995 at Q’emiln Park in Post Falls with 12 children and now serves more than 120 campers grades K-6 weekly at Kiwanis Park after relocating there in 1998. The Kiwanis Club of Coeur d’Alene owns the park land and graciously leases the space for $1 for its annual use.

At this 11-week outdoor camp, boys and girls have the chance to go wild outdoors on the sacred grounds of the towering ponderosa pines along the Spokane River. Once Coeur d’ Alene Tribal lands, the camp’s location and name means “throat of the river”, which is the phonetic spelling for the native term “Q’emiln.”

There is a lighthearted atmosphere felt and seen around camp where children and the camp counselors laugh, holler, sing, dance, play and smile a whole lot.

“This is our mission field,” Mullennix said. “We want to have a positive impact in our own way in the world by serving others.”

Craig Chamber, a 37-year-old Post Falls resident, is the Camp’s director. Mullennix and Chambers administratively oversee the camp operation. Both state they are Christians.

“Craig and I approach our work with the kids and staff very much as a mission field,” Mullennix said. “We stay true to our beliefs while honoring our employer.”

Mullennix describes the Christian influence on camp programming as “subtle,” yet acknowledges there is an underlying spiritual current generally unseen.

“Every week we talk about a character quality such as kindness, respect, forgiveness and teamwork,” Chambers said. “But there is no Bible attached.”

Chambers gave an example.

“One week we talked about honesty,” he said. “I shared about ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln and explained the trait using quotes and storytelling. All week we weave the virtue into what we do with the children.”

Also, optional prayer and fellowship are offered for staff prior to the regular daily staff huddle.

Thriving in the digital age

According to Mullennix, since 2020 and COVID, the data shows the number of children attending camp has doubled as well as has the camp revenue – all a positive sign, she said.

“Everything we’ve done - God is the strength and source of that success,” she said.

Mullennix praises her exceptional team for the good synergy the camp creates.

“A lot of our staff are Christians, but that is just divine intervention,” she said.

The camp’s mission is “be kind, be healthy and try new things,” which sets the course for weekly programming.

“We know our intent, and we do it,” Mullennix said. “We just don’t have the title ‘Bible camp’ for what we do.”

There are about 25 counselors ranging in age from 16 to 65, and they support approximately 120 children. One counselor is assigned to a specific grade level of kids for the entire three months, five days a week, eight hours a day.

“We are so much different than Christian camps where the kids are there generally for one week, and they are not set up to build relations for three months like ours,” Chambers said. “We see the same kids for 11 weeks, and our counselors are like moms and dads. This is a relationship.”

And each counselor has much to contribute, which sets the tone.

“Each counselor brings their own God-given talents to our community here, and we’re stronger for it,” Chambers said. “My job is to find out what the counselor’s passion is and encourage them to bring it to camp. It’s contagious, and the kids pick up on it.”

Richard Lepage, who is 19 years old and goes by camp name “Ender,” is a head counselor. This is his third year on staff.

“Í just love it here, being with the kids,” Lepage said . “My favorite things to do are telling stories, building forts and hanging with my fellow counselors.”

Chambers has a philosophy that his counselors really “shouldn’t be standing around just watching the campers.” The counselors certainly take this edict to heart.

“It’s often said it takes five trusting adult relationships beyond the parents to influence children on a positive path,” Mullennix said. “We want our camp counselor to be one of them. It might be a short time, but a long impact.”

Thumbs up from the kids

Imagination and freedom are foundational at Camp Ka-Mee-Lin and children spirits seem to soar because of it.

“I love Camp Ka-Mee-Lin because there are fun counselors, fun activities and fun campers,” said second-grader Faithlyn Delaney.

The children learn about nature, do storytelling and arts and crafts, go on treasure hunts, act in plays, swim, skip rocks, sing songs and do activities like slip and slides, sport court games and approximately nine field trips are offered.

“For me, I like swimming and going into the woods,” said second-grader Collin Phipps. “They teach you about the wilderness.”

“I like expressing our weekly character of gratitude,” said second-grader Penelope Mullins.

Daily, campers get the chance to create, explore, play, swim and learn while making friendships and developing new confidence all within the backdrop of the park’s natural beauty .

It’s a formula for that has worked for 30 years now at Camp Ka-Mee-Lin.

It starts with a nondigital device policy.

“It allows the kids to be their age and with other kids,” Chambers said.

He explained this is a “big plus,” and the strict policy enhances the children’s overall experiences.

“It may seem strange, but the kids gain a lot of freedom from it,” Chambers said.

He himself has four young children at home and understands how the gaming and technology boom can be a balancing act in the household and at school.

“As a camp director, by having no tech for eight hours, you can really see what the boys and girls are to become naturally. It’s amazing,” Chambers said. “We get thank you emails from parents about how grateful their children are outside playing all day and not on digital stuff.”

Embracing new ways

As the world and culture continues to change, so has this camp to meet the needs of its campers and families.

“It’s essential for our program to be open to adapting in a thoughtful and relevant way,” Mullennix said, emphasizing that parent, children and counselor feedback helps shape directions.

Chambers praised the area business community for its support of Camp Ka-Mee-Lin and partnering with them with open arms.

“Not only did businesses and companies help financially with sponsorships, snack donations and time, this year they also opened their doors for incredible onsite field trips and expanded learning, which the kids absolutely loved,” Chambers said.

Businesses that helped out were Tree to Tree Idaho Adventure Park, 59:EscapeAdventures, the Little Gym, Power Pickleball Club, Idaho Central Credit Union, Big Red’s Barn, CDA Kids and CW Wraps.

On the horizon

Mullenix said she and her staff are already talking about 2026. Plans are in the works for a mother-daughter and father-son overnight camp experience, a rock-throwing/sling shot range activity and teaching additional outdoor skills like fire building, knot tying and first aid.

Chambers emphasized adding new activities is important, but their daily actions speak true to their devotion.

“We are adding value to these kids’ lives outside a specific church setting,” Chambers said. “We are trying to do good, and we hope it leaves a lasting impact.”

“There are Christians everywhere in this world shining a light on his creation, and this camp is one of those places,” Mullennix said.

This story was written in partnership with FāVS News, a nonprofit newsroom covering faith and values in the Inland Northwest.