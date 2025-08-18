Dry fuels – and weather – could spread Sunset fire near Lake Pend Oreille

Hotter and drier weather is moving into the region this week and could hinder efforts to stamp out the Sunset fire burning across more than 3,200 acres in the past week along the western shore of Lake Pend Oreille.

More firefighting crews arrived over the weekend, bringing the number of people digging lines and protecting structures to more than 400.

The temperature around the fire area, which stretches from Bayview north to the hillsides of Blacktail Mountain, will be in the mid-80s this week but will likely rise to the 90s by the weekend, said National Weather Service Spokane meteorologist Daniel Butler. Relative humidity will also be around 15%, which is considered dry.

Further drying of trees and brush, along with winds that can push up and across the region’s largest lake, can spread fire much faster.

The Idaho Department of Lands warned in a fire update Monday that heavy fuels will continue to burn despite airplanes and helicopters continually pulling water from the lake and dumping it on the fire.

Firefighters are working in steep, rugged terrain to establish fire lines, including hotshot crews on the western flank and on the north end of the fire near Blacktail Mountain and areas south of Talache.

Other crews are stationed near homes and cabins to protect them from burning, according to the department of lands.

One family lost their home in Carrywood, and have established a GoFundMe to help cover the cost.

Despite the fire lines and some progress, the fire is currently considered zero percent contained.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined as of Monday evening. It was reported about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The terrain made it difficult to quickly respond. By Thursday, the fire filled the skies around Bayview with smoke.

Besides ground and air crews, the fire was burning so close to the lake that boats were used to spray lake water on burning trees near the well-known landmark Maiden Rock.

Level 3 evacuations, urging residents to “Go Now,” remain in effect for those on Crosswhite Road, Little Blacktail Road, Raven Road, USFS 630 off Blacktail Road, Butler Creek and Butler Creek Spur. Also under Level 3 evacuations are Mirror Lake south to USFS 630, including Five Lakes Estates, Jupline Landing, the Ponderosa neighborhood and Talache Road.

Officials established an evacuation center at the Cocolalla Bible Camp. Livestock are able to shelter at the Bonner County Fairgrounds, according to the department of lands.