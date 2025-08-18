Family Owned: For the generations at R&D Woodworking, the job is ‘not just a job’

Melanie DuMars watches as her brother Douglas Deniston demonstrates some of the custom cabinetry and kitchen storage ideas in the display kitchen at their family business, R&D Woodworking, in north Spokane on Aug. 8. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

When Randy Deniston founded R&D Woodworking in 1985, he chose the name because he liked the reference to “research and development.”

“I didn’t know that 30 years later I’d have a son named Douglas and that he would eventually take over the business,” he said.

Randy started his woodworking career in the wood shop at the now-defunct Information Services Corporation in Spokane. After several years of fabricating office furniture and custom cabinets for ISC, he branched out on his own.

The business had humble beginnings.

“Sally’s (his wife) parents had a farm out in Marshall, and I started out in the chicken coop,” he recalled.

After acquiring a big contract from Itron, he expanded to a larger facility.

“I moved to the cow barn!”

Then he got a call from Boeing, inviting him to bid on a job at the facility they were building in Airway Heights.

“I offered to meet them anywhere, but they wanted to see my shop,” said Randy. “They came out to the cow barn, and I got the contract.”

In addition to his work for the Airway Heights facility, he built items for Boeing plants throughout the state. He quickly went from one employee to five.

After leasing different locations over the years, in 2016, he purchased their current site on East Market.

Satisfied customers referred him to others, and the business continued to grow.

“Word of mouth in Spokane is how it works,” Randy said.

His daughter, Melanie DuMars, manages the office, and she agreed.

“We don’t actually advertise at all,” she said.

Randy and Sally have eight kids, and at one time or another, they all worked in the business.

“Doug started coming in regularly at 12,” he said.

“I like working with my hands and having something to show at the end of the day,” said Doug Deniston. “I liked the craftsmanship. I was always creating.”

From ages 12-16, working in the family business was just a job for him, but at 18, something clicked.

“I decided I wanted to stay on.”

The business currently employs five, including Melanie, who worked part-time in the office from 2006 to 2017, before returning in 2022.

“I have four kids,” she said. “After COVID, I needed flexible work, so I came back part-time and slowly increased my hours.”

As Randy prepares for retirement and Doug’s responsibilities increase, Melanie often facilitates dialogue.

“I’ve always had that big-sister role, so it was natural,” she said. “I love getting to see them every day.”

The father and son bring different skills to the table.

“I have a passion for artistry and design, and he pushes for efficiency and how we’re going to get it done,” explained Doug.

Doug’s creative talents gradually led them away from commercial jobs and deeper into residential projects.

“Now, we’re 98% residential,” Randy said.

Their showroom highlights the finesse of their kitchen design and cabinetry options. From high-end custom homes to kitchen and bath remodels, the family enjoys working with their customers to deliver exactly what they ask for.

“My goal is to understand how someone is going to interact with their home and create a beautiful space that functions well,” Doug said. “We’re a full one-stop custom shop.”

Randy is proud of the way R&D Woodworking has withstood the test of time and the relationships they’ve built in the community. From the after-effects of the 2008 recession to weathering COVID, the business, launched in a chicken coop, continues to thrive.

“We love what we do. When a job’s not just a job, it shows in the end product,” he said. “We just do what we say we’re going to do. By the time we’re done, they’re more than customers, they’re friends.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.