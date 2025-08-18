M’s Robles apologizes for throwing bat: ‘I let my frustration get the best of me’

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The fear of incurring another injury that could keep him on the injured list combined with the frustration of having already been hit by pitches in three times in his rehab stint finally bubbled over for Victor Robles.

While playing in his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma in Las Vegas against the Aviators, Robles became incensed after starting pitcher Joey Estes ran a fastball up and inside.

Robles swung at the pitch almost out of defense, fouling it off and then falling backward out of the box, dropping his bat and losing his helmet.

But having been hit three times already in the series by Las Vegas pitchers, Robles reacted by grabbing his bat and flinging it at Estes and then started walking toward the mound for a confrontation. He was immediately ejected and had to be restrained by teammates.

Late Sunday night, Robles issued an apology for the incident on his Instagram story, reading in full:

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.

Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I’m not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you – my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league. I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love. Thank you.”

Robles is expected to receive a suspension for throwing a bat. Major League Baseball handles all suspensions. It is not known whether it will be served at the MLB level.

Robles has missed most of the season after suffering a left shoulder separation and small fracture. The plan is for Robles to accumulate 50 plate appearances.