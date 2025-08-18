Spokane Tribe youth get free haircuts ahead of first day of school

By Matthew Kincanon FāVS News

Summer is ending, and the first day of school is approaching quickly. To help reservation kids enter their school year with their heads held high and feel empowered, Generations Barbershop has partnered with the Spokane Tribe to offer free haircuts Tuesday.

When it comes to kids, especially regarding junior high and high school, Dougie Baxter, the owner of the barbershop, said that first day and their appearance help set the tone for the school year and for themselves.

Helping Spokane Tribe kids

Noticing the good things the tribe does for kids, he felt he could help out in that department. So, he pitched his idea to his wife, who works for the tribe, and a couple other people. Turns out, he knew all the people he needed to talk to already.

“I brought it up to them, ‘How could we make this a thing where we can better our youth and empower them? Not just with a backpack and some tools, but a sense of self-esteem,’” Baxter said.

Ricky Sherwood (Spokane Tribe), a Midnite Mine community liaison for the tribe and an organizer of the partnership, was one of the people Baxter talked with to get it off the ground.

Sherwood said Francis SiJohn, executive director of the Spokane Tribe who Baxter also spoke with about the idea, asked him to run with it after saying he liked the idea.

“Dougie and I decided on a different direction from what we had originally discussed. But the idea of serving reservation youth was the ultimate goal from the beginning and remains the focus today,” Sherwood said.

Making connections

Baxter said organizing Tuesday’s event happened rapidly and everyone, including his team of barbers, are excited for it. This event gives them an opportunity to connect with people that they would never have an opportunity to connect with. They plan to take the barber chairs, ring lights and other equipment to give kids the whole experience.

For kids who live on the reservation, Baxter said some don’t get the opportunity to experience the luxuries of barbershops, and he wants to bring it to them so they can develop a sense of self worth and be lifted up from the inside as they step into the new school year.

Sherwood is also excited to give kids an opportunity to meet Baxter and his crew.

Coming from a rough upbringing, Baxter said he treats every kid almost like they are one of his own. When he was growing up, Baxter said kids were meant to be seen, not heard, but today he feels kids are supposed to be seen and heard. He works to connect and communicate with everyone as much as he can through his business.

“Dougie has a story that shows people you can overcome adversity. His son working with him is another source of motivation,” Sherwood said. “It’s our hope that the kids not only leave looking good and feeling good, but that they leave with renewed motivation and a sense of possibility.”

Sharpening others

The goal of the shop, Baxter said, is to sharpen people as they go through their lives. Their slogan for everybody who leaves is to “let the rest of your day be the best of your day.”

Baxter is also looking forward to seeing the expression on parents’ faces when they see their kids, as well as the new profile pictures that will come from the event.

“Anytime we can do something positive for the youth on the reservation it’s a win for everybody,” Sherwood said. “Our community has been through a lot of adversity, and it’s nice to be able to gather together for something positive.”

Haircuts will be offered to kids from kindergarten through 12th grade. Over 50 kids are expected to participate at the event.

The Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino general manager, Javier De La Rosa, and director of marketing, Triston Andrews, Sherwood said, have been supportive of the partnership as well. They have offered additional funding to organize another event for the young women in the community that is currently being planned.