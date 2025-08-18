Yakima Drive-in opened in 1948 has new owner

By Joel Donofrio Yakima Herald-Republic

A burger and ice cream stand that has served the Yakima Valley since 1948 has a new owner, updated menu and a much-requested change to its drive-thru lane.

Aidan Franklin of Selah bought the Stop N Go Drive In from the Wade family in mid-July, and after taking a week to deep clean and update a few things, has reopened the longtime roadside restaurant at 2820 Fruitvale Blvd.

Franklin said he learned about the business by helping out at his grandfather’s restaurant, Magic’s Pizza Shack in Selah.

“My grandpa, Jackie McLain, started Magic’s Pizza in the 1970s and he ran that for basically his entire career,” Franklin said. “He’s been mentoring me on this process.”

Perhaps the most noticeable change at Stop N Go is the drive-thru lane, which has changed its direction so the order window is now on the driver’s side of vehicles.

Picnic tables at the shady outdoor eating area have been refurbished and repainted, Franklin said, and the menu has been updated, too.

Standard burger patties are now a quarter-pound in weight rather than one-sixth of a pound, although a smaller kid’s size – the “Student Driver Burger” – also is available. Franklin said the popular burger sauce has remained the same, along with most of the other Stop N Go menu items.

Menu additions include some new sandwiches, chicken Caesar and crispy chicken salads and caffeinated drinks such as Lotus and Red Bulls.

As the summer heat continues, cold sweet treats such as ice cream, sundaes, floats and milkshakes have been popular items, Franklin said.

“We’ve sold a lot of chocolate milkshakes, a lot of ice cream,” he said of his first month. “And the chicken strip baskets are popular – a family came in and ordered five of them the other day.”

Franklin said he knew owning his own business would be a major financial and time commitment, but he is grateful to the loyal Stop N Go customers and is thus far enjoying the challenges of running a business.

“Every day is different and there’s always something that comes up – you’ve got to figure out how to deal with it,” he added.

Stop N Go is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the summer months, with winter hours potentially changing. For more information, including a complete menu, visit the Stop N Go Facebook page or call (509) 452-4641.