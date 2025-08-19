Four-star prospect Cameron Holmes names Gonzaga as one of six finalists

Less than a week after scheduling his official visit, four-star prospect Cameron Holmes listed Gonzaga as one of his final six schools.

The small forward who’s considered one of the top 30 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class revealed his six finalists to 247Sports.com’s Dushawn London.

Along with Gonzaga, Holmes is also considering Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

Holmes is set to visit each of the six schools and will travel to Gonzaga on Nov. 7, one day before the Zags take on Oklahoma – another of the recruit’s finalists – in a highly anticipated nonconference game at the Arena.

The Millennium High School (Arizona) standout is considered the No. 24 overall prospect in the ’26 recruiting class, the nation’s ninth-rated small forward and the fourth-rated prospect in the state of Arizona.

Holmes is the younger brother of former Dayton standout DaRon Holmes, a second-year NBA player who’s teammates with ex-Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther on the Denver Nuggets.

Before narrowing his list down to six schools, Holmes was also hearing from Arizona State, Dayton, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Oregon, TCU, UCLA, Washington State and others.