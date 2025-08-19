Southwest, looking to drive revenue, turns to vacation packages

By Jordan Parker Dallas Morning News

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin selling its new in-house vacation package product, Getaways by Southwest, marking another new feature in its shifting business model.

The product will offer customers bundled vacation packages that include airfare, hotel, car and ground transportation options, the carrier – which is based at Dallas Love Field – said Tuesday.

The bundles will come with specific perks such as two checked bags for free (which the airline eliminated for general passengers in May); five Rapid Rewards points per dollar spent on bookings; and allowing customers who cancel their packages to receive vacation travel credits valid for 18 months, which can be used for a future getaway, Southwest said. Customers can also change their getaway package free of charge, the carrier said.

The packages will be offered to more than 30 destinations that have a high-volume of leisure travel, such as Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii, Cancun, Punta Cana and Montego Bay.

Competitors such as Delta, United, JetBlue and Fort Worth-based American also offer bundled vacation packages. Southwest has offered vacation packages, known as Southwest Vacations, through ALG Vacations Corp.

“Getaways by Southwest expands what Customers love about Southwest–flexibility, an award-winning Rapid Rewards loyalty program, and great perks–to the vacation experience,” Phil Gouel, vice president of Southwest’s product development, said in a statement. “This end-to-end vacation package, coupled with our legendary customer service, is perfect for customers seeking a convenient, valuable, and curated vacation experience.”

The announcement comes less than a week after Southwest announced it was bulking up its 2026 schedule from Love Field in time for Spring Break in March. Tuesday’s announcement is the latest among sweeping changes the carrier has made to its business model in an attempt to boost revenue. Other changes have included introducing new fare types, charging for checked bags and assigned and premium seating for flights next year.