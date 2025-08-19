Spokane Indians rally for three in ninth inning, beat last-place Everett 10-7

EVERETT – Relief pitching can be a funny thing. On Tuesday, the Spokane Indians were able to take advantage of a late-inning implosion immediately after suffering one of their own.

The Indians scored three times in the ninth inning – utilizing a hit-by-pitch, three walks, two wild pitches and a passed ball off two Everett relievers – and escaped with a 10-7 win over the AquaSox in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field.

Everett rallied in the eighth with three solo home runs off Indians reliever Cade Denton – in his second inning of work.

Skyler Messinger led off the Indians’ ninth and was hit by a pitch by Natanael Garabitos. Caleb Hobson pinch-ran and went to second on a wild pitch then took third on a passed ball. With Tevin Tucker batting, Garabitos put yet another pitch to the backstop and Hobson was able to just barely beat the throw to the plate for the go-ahead run.

With two down Ethan Hedges walked and Aidan Longwell singled, putting runners at the corners. Blake Wright’s bouncer died in the infield, allowing Hedges to race home with an insurance run. Andy Perez walked to load the bases, ending Garabito’s outing, then Brock Moore walked Cole Messina to force in a run to make it 10-7.

Luke Taggart walked Curtis Washington, Jr. leading off the bottom half, but he picked the runner off then got the next two batters for his first save of the season.

The Indians (23-26) struck first in the third inning with Max Belyeu’s three-run home run, a no-doubt shot to right center – his third homer in six games since he was assigned to the Indians last week.

They added a run in the fourth when Cole Messina doubled and scored on Skyler Messinger’s two-out double.

Everett (17-32) got two runs in the bottom half. Charlie Pagliarini delivered an RBI triple and later scored on a passed ball.

The Indians made it 5-2 in the fifth. Belyeu led off with a single, went to second on a groundout and scored on Aidan Longwell’s 31st double of the season.

The AquaSox drew within one run in the sixth on a two-run double by Tai Peete off reliever Bryson Hammer.

The Indians picked up single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. A run scored in the seventh on a double-play grounder, then Blake Wright led off the eighth with his fifth homer of the season to go up 7-4.

But Everett made up the difference in the bottom half against Denton.

Seattle Mariners prospect Felnin Celesten – making his High-A debut – led off the inning by launching a long solo home run to right. Luis Suisbel followed with his league-leading in 22nd homer of the season, then with one down Josh Caron went deep to tie it with his ninth.

Indians starter Griffin Herring went five innings and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 84 pitches, 44 for strikes. Denton was awarded the win despite allowing three earned runs over two innings.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.