Archie Comics crew heading to the big screen

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead are jumping from the page to the big screen as an “event movie” centered on Archie Comics gets underway.

The plot particulars are not yet clear, though the titular redhead and his leading ladies will be front and center in the Universal Pictures film, produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and penned by “Lanterns” writer and executive producer Tom King, Deadline reports.

Lord and Miller helmed the film adaptation of “21 Jump Street” and its sequel as well as “The Lego Movie.”

“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences — both lifelong fans and a whole new generation,” Lord and Miller said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen.”

The gang famously got comfortable on the small screen with the CW’s dark series “Riverdale.” The brooding, noir-tinged take on the comic book crew featured an abundance of nods to Hollywood iconography and a new chapter for beloved ’80s and ‘90s stars like Molly Ringwald, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, and the late Luke Perry.

Deadline reports that more than 4 billion Archie books have been sold worldwide since the December 1941 debut.