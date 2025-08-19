Cisco Systems, Oracle trim 300-plus Bay Area jobs in new layoffs

By George Avalos Mercury News

Cisco Systems and Oracle America have decided to embark on fresh rounds of layoffs that will eliminate a combined 300-plus jobs in the Bay Area, the tech titans disclosed in WARN notices they sent to the state’s labor agency.

Here are the details of the staffing reductions reported to the California Employment Development Department by Cisco and Oracle:

Cisco Systems is cutting 221 jobs, which consist of 157 layoffs in Milpitas and another 64 in San Francisco, according to the WARN notices.

Oracle America is cutting 101 positions in Santa Clara, the company revealed in a WARN notice filed with the EDD on Aug. 14. These staffing reductions come on the heels of a disclosure by Oracle on Aug. 13 that it had decided to cut 188 jobs, consisting of a loss of 143 positions in Redwood City and 45 in Pleasanton.

San Jose-based Cisco stated its latest layoffs were scheduled to take effect on Oct. 13, according to the WARN letters. They were all described as permanent.

“None of the affected employees are represented by a union, nor do any have bumping rights applicable to the positions in question,” a Cisco executive stated in the WARN letter.

Cisco previously had layoffs in November 2024.

With the latest round of cuts, Cisco has disclosed plans to eliminate about 2,870 jobs in the Bay Area over a period that covers 2022 through August, according to this news organization’s compilation of numerous WARN letters the company sent to the EDD.

Oracle stated that its most recent layoffs at the three Bay Area locations would take effect on Oct. 13. Including job cuts that Oracle disclosed in 2022, the cloud services giant has disclosed staffing reductions that affected 490 positions.