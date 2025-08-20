‘College is just different’: After learning and maturing, WSU CB Kenny Worthy is ready to make a splash

PULLMAN – Kenny Worthy III admits he used to take things personally. Last January, when he graduated high school a semester early and joined Washington State’s cornerbacks corps, he found himself interpreting coaches’ tips as personal slights.

After all, Worthy was only a few months removed from stardom at Centennial High in the Phoenix area, where he was named the state’s defensive back of the year by one measure and one of the five best by another. He racked up half a dozen interceptions, posted seven tackles for loss and fielded all kinds of offers, including from hometown Arizona State, Iowa State, Boise State, Colorado State and others.

Within a few months, he had accepted his offer from WSU, where he was surrounded by tons of cornerbacks who accomplished what he had in their high school days – and done even more at the college level.

“College is just different,” Worthy said.

So as a true freshman, Worthy received all kinds of compliments, including from the cornerbacks playing above him: Ethan O’Connor, Steve Hall, Jamorri Colson. That trio knew even though Worthy would play in just one game as a true freshman, his time was coming, so they talked about him accordingly, lauding his competitive fire and his bright future. It was clear they viewed him as their successors.

But those players joined WSU coaches in helping Worthy clear one of the last hurdles standing in his way: His mind. They helped him understand that when they gave him pointers, showed him how to jam releases, taught him better technique on breaking up passes, they weren’t doing so because they thought less of him.

In fact, they told him, it was quite the opposite. They only critiqued Worthy so much because they believed so strongly in his promise.

“That’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Worthy said. “Just not taking everything as a personal attack and taking it as someone trying to help me because someone cares about me enough to tell me what I need to get better at.”

In short, that’s how Worthy has landed in position to earn meaningful snaps this season, his redshirt freshman campaign. During the Cougars’ fall camp, which wrapped up last week, Worthy ran with the first- and second-team units, signaling he’s ready to see the field in earnest this season. Expect him to slot in as a backup cornerback.

More chirping and a couple scuffles today at WSU fall camp. Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit: “I love it, but you gotta stay healthy and you gotta be as one.”



Also gave shoutouts to DL Max Baloun, DEs Raam Stevenson and Buddha Peleti, LB Anthony Palano and CB Kenny Worthy pic.twitter.com/1ishEf47zE — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 2, 2025

But playing behind Colson and South Dakota State transfer Colby Humphrey, both of whom project as starters in defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit’s group, Worthy is still expected to make a splash. In fall camp, he showed why: He’s physical and energetic, becoming one of the team’s most enthusiastic trash talkers – “Everyone’s just trying to elevate each other’s game,” he said – but playing well enough to back it up.

During Day 3 of fall camp, Worthy turned in one of his top highlights, sticking his arm out to break up what looked like a deep completion down the field. In other sequences, he’s done well to discourage quarterbacks from throwing his way at all. Listed at 6 feet and 177 pounds, Worthy makes the most of his size. With a sharp sense for trash talk, he lets everyone else know about it.

“I think he’s done a really good job as far as grasping the scheme,” WSU coach Jimmy Rogers said. “He was one of the guys that I felt like mentally was really sharp leaving spring ball and then going into summer. For him, it’s been more about how we play, in the intensity with how we play, and he’s grown so much. He’s a guy that’s very vocal.”

“Kenny Worthy is one that is bringing the juice,” Bobbit said during fall camp. “He’s consistent in coverage. We’re putting him all over the field. Excited for him to continue to bring the juice, and he’s gotta do it every day.”

Bobbit, Rogers and the Cougs are glad Worthy is doing it for their club. Last winter, when WSU’s coaching staff changed and Rogers took over, lots of Worthy’s teammates entered the transfer portal. Several took their talents to other schools, including to Wake Forest, where former coach Jake Dickert departed for.

But Worthy never entered the portal to begin with. He stayed with WSU. To hear him tell it, that was about the connection he felt with Rogers and the staff he was bringing with him from South Dakota State.

“It’s just the transparency and Coach Rogers,” Worthy said. “From the top to the bottom, they’re gonna tell you the truth. They’re never gonna lie to you. They’re gonna be honest. They just want the best for everyone. Coach Rogers is from Arizona. We’ve got that Arizona connection a little bit.”