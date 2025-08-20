Commentary: Victor Robles’ MLB suspension hurts Mariners, but it’s not so simple

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Let’s start by acknowledging the obvious.

No, Victor Robles should not have hurled his bat at Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes on Sunday, after a rising fastball ricocheted off the swinging, spinning Robles’ front shoulder. No, Robles should not have barreled toward the mound, causing benches to clear, before finally being restrained by arriving Rainiers. No, Robles should not have resorted to petty littering, tossing a bucket of sunflower seeds onto the field to punctuate his tantrum.

You don’t need me to tell you Robles hurt his team. He’s lucky he didn’t hurt anyone more literally.

So, the accompanying punishment – a 10-game suspension, which must be served at the major-league level – is swift, severe … and fair. The league can’t show leniency when it comes to flying projectiles and the safety of its players. The result must be reprimanded, regardless of reasons.

All of which serves the Mariners a regrettable riddle. The 28-year-old was expected to provide a September spark similar to what we saw last season – when he slashed .328/.393/.467 with four homers, 20 doubles, 26 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 77 games after being waived by Washington. He was supposed to contribute trademark energy for a furious final sprint, as the Mariners contend for an AL West title or a consolatory wild-card spot. He was supposed to positively impact a right-field rotation that currently includes Dominic Canzone, Luke Raley and Dylan Moore.

Now, it’s not as simple as immediately elevating Robles and starting the 10-day countdown so he’s ready when September starts. Doing so would force the Mariners to play a man down on their active roster, depleting an already stretched bullpen and bench. But if they wait to reinstate Robles until rosters expand Sept. 1, he’d be eligible to play in just 15 games to end the regular season.

The Mariners front office has yet to decide how to proceed, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto told The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude on Tuesday.

This, for a team that entered the afternoon having lost five of its past six games on a relentless road trip, is a mess of Robles’ making.

That said, let’s consider both of the following facts:

Victor Robles hurt his team.

It’s not so simple.

The right fielder’s eruption was preceded by a flurry of falling dominoes. Like the left shoulder separation and fracture that occurred just 10 games into the season, leaving the Mariners leadoff man to languish in a five-month limbo. Like the fact that he finally had returned for a rehab assignment in Triple-A Tacoma, only to be hit by three pitches in his first four games. Like he and Estes’ troubled, tangled history; the right-hander nearly hit Robles earlier in Sunday’s game and previously plunked him in the same series. Plus, Estes (while with the Athletics) hit Robles with another 91-mph fastball late last season.

Not to mention the recent death of Robles’ mother, which he disclosed in an apology on Instagram.

“Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together,” Robles wrote. “That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.”

There are, of course, no acceptable excuses when it comes to whipping your bat at an opposing player. That should not have to be said. A professional athlete, and a role model, is responsible for his actions, regardless of the real and considerable trauma he takes into the game.

But I’m not here to blindly dismiss or demonize Robles, either. Not when I can’t remotely put myself in his place, or understand the anguish swirling inside of him. Not when the levied suspension is punishment aplenty. Not when each of our dominoes is different.

The Mariners, meanwhile, should be talented and deep enough to overcome this quandary – especially in an unintimidating American League. By trading for Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, they eliminated all available excuses. Robles would not be single-handedly responsible if the slumping Mariners stumble down the stretch.

Robles put himself in this position. He doesn’t need me or you to drop another hammer. He needs to learn from it and heal, holistically. He needs to come back better, which only partially applies to baseball.

Robles’ response will matter more than one unsightly mistake.