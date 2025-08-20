Fire damages homes in Spokane Valley

A Wednesday evening fire caused $250,000 in damage to two homes, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Neighbors called 911 at 5:53 p.m., Spokane Valley Fire spokesperson Patrick Erickson said.

“We were on scene within minutes thanks to witnesses, neighbors seeing something and calling 911 immediately,” Erickson said. “Every second counts.”

The fire began in the garage of 11721 E. Glenview Circle, Erickson said, but quickly spread to a tree and the attic of another home to the east.

The fire was so large that by the end of it, a dozen fire engines were on the scene, Erickson said.

“We were able to confine the fire to the two homes and keep it from spreading to other homes because of how quickly people called us in,” Erickson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was inside either home while firefighters were present. One firefighter was sent to the hospital with second-degree burns on his ears.

The fire displaced four adults and three dogs.